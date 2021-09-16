StemGen's D3eSports Partners With Athena Racing to Deliver STEM Training Modules

Athena Racing will be creating training modules on a weekly basis, from November 2021 to February 2022, that are linked to 15 global race tracks. Each week during those months there will be a virtual on-track racing experience for students to learn STEM principles together in a fun, engaging manner on the D3eSports Forza Motorsport-partnered platform. The participants, families, fans and sponsors will be able to interact through multiple platforms, including virtual VIP lounges, Discord, Twitch and YouTube.

“We are very excited to have put this partnership together with Athena Racing,” said Simon Dawson, Chief Executive Officer and President of StemGen. “The previous missing piece for us was working with an authentic, passionate partner that understands the power of motorsport marketing, innovations, and fan engagement. With Athena Racing, we will be able to share this drive with students who are enthusiastic about a career in the variety of businesses in and around motorsports.

“The activation we did with a real race in the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) sport car racing event in Watkins Glen International New York this summer, with StemGen branding on the race car and the exposure it received, created a tremendous response. We are very pleased to have built this partnership with Athena Racing to continue building on that experience.”

Athena Racing will be featured as one of eight (8) selected teams in the Global 2022 D3eSports Cup Championship. Their recorded modules from their weekly training session can be reviewed for learning purposes and enjoyment and will be available to all amateur eSports enthusiasts worldwide in next year’s eSports championship. The top two (2) fastest drivers will be the lead ambassadors for the team and sponsors on their virtual car. There shall also be a team and crew built around the drivers.

“It’s incredible to see how STEM education and learning is accelerating towards new opportunities and we are thrilled to be part of this partnership with StemGen, Inc.,” said Loxley Browne, founder of Athena Racing. “The delivery of knowledge changes constantly and Athena Racing and D3eSports will be delivering engaging and entertaining content that will prepare our students for the future. What seems like a silly game to some is the path to the careers of our future. The synergy between our companies is an incredible bond that will reshape education and create a global community. To be able to work with millions of students in a virtual world in order to prepare them for future jobs is a priceless opportunity that we are excited to start.”