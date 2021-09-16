eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " eClinical Solutions Market by Clinical trial phases, Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, RTSM, ETMF, Analytics, Integration, Safety), Delivery (Web-based, On demand, On premise, Cloud), End user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, CROs) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the eClinical Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2026 from USD 8.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "eClinical Solutions Market"

228 – Tables

38 – Figures

234 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=553

The Growth in the eClinical Solutions market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and growing R&D expenditure on drug development by pharma-biotech companies.

The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID–19) is an acute respiratory infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV–2). Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The clinical trials market is shifting toward digital ways of working, and the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to both accelerate this trend and drive long-term changes to historically accepted trial management norms. If virtual and remote working modes prove to be sustainable methods of conducting a trial, it can be a great opportunity for all eClinical solutions providers.

Cloud-based (SaaS) segment is projected to record the highest CAGR

Based on delivery mode, the global eClinical solutions market is segmented into web-hosted (on-demand), licensed enterprise (on-premises), and cloud-based (SaaS) solutions. In 2020, the web-hosted (on-demand) segment commanded the largest share of the global market. The increasing number of cloud-based clinical trial solutions in the market and the rising adoption of these solutions in clinical research studies (owing to advantages such as ease of integration, quicker deployment, and flexible scalability with a fixed monthly fee) are fueling the growth of the cloud-based Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems Market.