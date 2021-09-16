checkAd

eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 17:30  |  31   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "eClinical Solutions Market by Clinical trial phases, Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, RTSM, ETMF, Analytics, Integration, Safety), Delivery (Web-based, On demand, On premise, Cloud), End user (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, CROs) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the eClinical Solutions Market is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by  2026 from USD 8.3 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 13.3%.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "eClinical Solutions Market"
228 – Tables
38 – Figures
234 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=553

The Growth in the eClinical Solutions market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing operational costs and regulatory requirements associated with clinical research studies, government grants to support clinical trials, and growing R&D expenditure on drug development by pharma-biotech companies.

The companies have a large market spread across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID–19) is an acute respiratory infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS–CoV–2). Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a few weeks. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic on March 11, 2020. The clinical trials market is shifting toward digital ways of working, and the COVID-19 outbreak is likely to both accelerate this trend and drive long-term changes to historically accepted trial management norms. If virtual and remote working modes prove to be sustainable methods of conducting a trial, it can be a great opportunity for all eClinical solutions providers.

Cloud-based (SaaS) segment is projected to record the highest CAGR

Based on delivery mode, the global eClinical solutions market is segmented into web-hosted (on-demand), licensed enterprise (on-premises), and cloud-based (SaaS) solutions. In 2020, the web-hosted (on-demand) segment commanded the largest share of the global market. The increasing number of cloud-based clinical trial solutions in the market and the rising adoption of these solutions in clinical research studies (owing to advantages such as ease of integration, quicker deployment, and flexible scalability with a fixed monthly fee) are fueling the growth of the cloud-based Electronic Data Capture and Clinical Data Management Systems Market.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "eClinical Solutions Market by Clinical trial phases, Product (CDMS, EDC, CTMS, eCOA, RTSM, ETMF, Analytics, Integration, Safety), Delivery (Web-based, On demand, On …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
KVS Technologies signs US$60 million strategic agreement with US-based Spright to deliver linear ...
CATL and BASF have signed a framework agreement to accelerate the achievement of global carbon ...
Meek Mill Announces Plans to Release Long-Awaited, Fifth Studio Album "Expensive Pain" on October 1
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Lundin Mining Announces CEO Succession
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...