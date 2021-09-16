checkAd

Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 16, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transaction of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

The transaction concerns the exercise of warrants by Thomas Bennekov, who has served as an employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic since April 2021. The warrants were awarded to Mr. Bennekov in December 2016, prior to assuming his position on the Board.         

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
a) Name Thomas Bennekov
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Bavarian Nordic A/S
b) LEI 2138006JCDVYIN6INP51
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code 		Shares


DK0015998017
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of warrants
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    DKK 205.80 1,313
d) Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price
 

1,313
DKK 270,215.40
e) Date of the transaction 2021-09-08
f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, XCSE

Company Announcement no. 32 / 2021

Attachment





