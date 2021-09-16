Report of transactions of shares and related securities of Bavarian Nordic by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 16, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) has today received information about the following transaction of the company’s shares/related securities by persons holding managerial responsibilities and/or persons/companies closely associated with such.

The transaction concerns the exercise of warrants by Thomas Bennekov, who has served as an employee-elected member of the Board of Directors of Bavarian Nordic since April 2021. The warrants were awarded to Mr. Bennekov in December 2016, prior to assuming his position on the Board.