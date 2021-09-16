Freddie Mac Prices $907 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-745

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates ( K Certificates ), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $907 million in K Certificates (K-745 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about September 23, 2021.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average

Life (Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar

Price A-1 $56.943 4.56 S+1 0.8360% 0.8252% $99.9987 A-2 $703.849 6.89 S+10 1.6570% 1.1899% $102.9954 A-M $146.903 6.93 S+16 1.2630% 1.2541% $99.9965 X1 $760.792 6.47 T+40 0.6782% 1.4208% $4.2793 XAM Non-Offered X3 Non-Offered

Details

Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: BofA Securities, Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Co-Managers: Brownstone Investment Group, LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC

Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC



The K-745 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k745oc.pdf

Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview

Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages



The K-745 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K745 Mortgage Trust (K-745 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-745 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-745 Certificates.