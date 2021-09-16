Freddie Mac Prices $907 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-745
MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are backed by underlying collateral consisting of fixed-rate multifamily mortgages with predominantly 7-year terms. The company expects to issue approximately $907 million in K Certificates (K-745 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about September 23, 2021.
K-745 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|
Dollar
Price
|A-1
|$56.943
|4.56
|S+1
|0.8360%
|0.8252%
|$99.9987
|A-2
|$703.849
|6.89
|S+10
|1.6570%
|1.1899%
|$102.9954
|A-M
|$146.903
|6.93
|S+16
|1.2630%
|1.2541%
|$99.9965
|X1
|$760.792
|6.47
|T+40
|0.6782%
|1.4208%
|$4.2793
|XAM
|Non-Offered
|X3
|Non-Offered
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: BofA Securities, Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
- Co-Managers: Brownstone Investment Group, LLC, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and PNC Capital Markets LLC
- Rating Agencies: Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC
Related Links
- The K-745 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/k745oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
-
Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor
Reporting Packages
The K-745 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2021-K745 Mortgage Trust (K-745 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-745 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class D and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-745 Certificates.
