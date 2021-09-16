checkAd

MAX Burgers Serves Up mParticle as its Customer Data Platform

Popular Quick Service Restaurant to Evolve Personalization and Improve Customer Experience

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, the largest independent Customer Data Platform, today announced that MAX Burgers, Sweden's favorite restaurant chain, has selected mParticle as its Customer Data Platform (CDP). After a thorough evaluation of the CDP market, MAX Burgers chose mParticle to evolve the company's personalization initiatives and improve customer experiences, while supporting consumer privacy and governmental regulations such as GDPR.

MAX Burgers is one of the most popular restaurant chains in Sweden, outperforming other leading chains. With over 170 restaurants worldwide, MAX Burgers has been consistently recognized for having the most satisfied customers and has ranked at the top in taste tests across the board. As the quick service restaurant (QSR) industry begins to invest heavily in a physical-digital hybrid customer experience, industry pioneers such as MAX Burgers are turning to technology solutions like mParticle to build innovative digital experiences and drive a competitive advantage.

"Personalisation in all forms is becoming more and more important. mParticle's clear focus on mobile and deep experience in the QSR industry is a perfect match for MAX Burgers and our strategic priorities," said Maria Ziv, chief marketing officer at MAX Burgers. "Implementing mParticle is the key underpinning of our customer data strategy as we continue to invest in providing a world class customer experience for our guests in Sweden and around the world."

With a focus on providing an improved guest experience, MAX Burgers will use mParticle to improve personalization in the MAX mobile app, make communications more relevant and simplify the purchase process. MAX Burgers will deploy mParticle as its central, GDPR-compliant storage for customer data, providing the ability to orchestrate data across all customer channels - mobile, web and in store - and access a single, real-time view of each customer.

"A focus on quality has propelled MAX Burgers to the top of its industry. With mParticle, they can now raise the bar to deliver the highest quality experience to each and every customer," said Dave Myers, co-founder and COO at mParticle. "mParticle's CDP provides the critical customer data infrastructure and compliance capabilities needed to deliver on this promise time after time."

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Starbucks, NBCUniversal, Spotify and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth. We simplify customer data infrastructure resulting in cleaner code, improved site and app performance, less maintenance and reclaimed engineering time. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Seattle, Sydney, and London.




