Aéroports de Paris SA - August 2021 traffic figures

Groupe ADP total traffic 1 is up by 10 . 8 million passengers in August 2021 compared to August 2020, with 20 . 1 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 55 . 7 % of the August 2019 group traffic 1 .

In August 2021, at Paris Aéroport alone, the traffic increased by 2.5 million passengers compared to August 2020, with 5.8 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 55.7% of the August 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In August 2021, Paris-Charles de Gaulle welcomed 3.6 million passengers (+1.4 million passengers2) at 47.5 % of the August 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.2 million passengers (+1.1 million passengers2) at 76.6% of the August 2019 traffic.

Thus, in July and August, traffic at the Parisian airports reached 10.9 million passengers versus 5.7 million over the same period last year: standing at 51.8% of the Paris Aéroport traffic over July and August 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, terminals 2A, 2B, 2D, 2E and 2F are currently open in order to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights. At Paris-Orly, all the sectors are open to handle the entirety of commercial passenger flights, with the exception of boarding gates B at Orly 1.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms, the Hajj terminal at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Nosy Be airport in Madagascar are closed. The other airports are open to commercial flights, although some local restrictions may apply, especially to international flights. Delhi and Hyderabad airports are open for domestic and international commercial flights limited to the countries India has signed bilateral agreements with.

In Paris Aéroport and in August 20212:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up compared to 2020 (+1.2 million passengers 2 ) at 44.9% of the August 2019 traffic, due to growth of all the destinations: Africa (+444,964 passengers 2 ), at 59.6% of the August 2019 traffic, North America (+366,838 passengers 2 ), at 35.2% of the August 2019 traffic, The Middle East (+165,470 passengers 2 ), at 43.1% of the August 2019 traffic, Latin America (+90,753 passengers 2 ), at 37.8% of the August 2019 traffic, and Asia-Pacific (+18,420 passengers 2 ), at 10.9% of the August 2019 traffic;

), at 61.4% of the August 2019 traffic; Traffic within mainland France was up (+154,239 passengers 2 ), at 73.3% of the August 2019 traffic;

), at 73.3% of the August 2019 traffic; Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up (+89,936 passengers 2 , at 83.0% of the August 2019 traffic);

at 83.0% of the August 2019 traffic); The number of connecting passengers stood at 524,826, up by +254,134 passengers2 , at 48.6% of the August 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 19.7% up by 1.7 points2.





Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by 5.6% compared to 2020, at 86.8 million passengers, standing at 36.7% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019, while traffic in Paris Aéroport is down by -15.1%, at 21.6 million passengers, at 29.5% of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.4%-owned by Groupe ADP3, is up by 4.7 million passengers in August 20212, at 8.6 million passengers, standing at 69.5% of the August 2019 traffic. It is up by +65.9% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020. TAV Airports traffic includes since May 1st, 2021 the traffic of Almaty airport, following the signing of an agreement related to the acquisition of its management company4.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by 716,701 passengers in August 20212, at 870,419 passengers, standing at 43.3% of the August 2019 traffic. It is down by -25.3% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, was up by 619,747 passengers in August 20212, at 665,459 passengers, standing at 63.2% of the August 2019 traffic. It is up by 53.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP since July 20205, was up by 2.2 million passengers in August 20212, at 4.1 million passengers, standing at 47.4 % of the August 2019 traffic. It is down by -1.6% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2020.

Passengers August 2021 Change 21/20

(in passengers) Jan. - August 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 3,551,038 +1,410,881 13,223,664 -26.2% 17,562,927 -59.0% Paris-Orly 2,241,746 +1,135,609 8,355,056 +11.2% 11,641,036 -32.9% Total Paris Aéroport 5,792,784 +2,546,490 21,578,720 -15.1% 29,203,963 -51.5% Santiago de Chile 870,419 +716,701 4,962,538 -25.3% 6,844,198 -52.8% Amman 665,459 +619,747 2,520,444 +53.1% 2,924,809 -33.7% New Delhi 3,020,183 +1,657,048 20,142,569 +4.5% 29,370,503 -32.7% Hyderabad 1,020,705 +520,257 6,614,745 +9.7% 10,121,234 -25.6% Cebu 70,467 +31,500 666,706 -73.9% 854,803 -87.2% Total GMR Airports 4,111,355 +2,208,805 27,424,020 -1.6% 40,346,540 -36.9% Antalya 4,313,525 +2,567,357 12,433,408 +157.9% 17,384,005 +8.3% Almaty 571,152 +243,329 3,893,472 +82.7% 5,379,932 +23.3% Ankara 923,586 +441,393 4,241,434 +15.2% 5,617,118 -29.5% Izmir 1,075,350 +373,882 4,583,219 +24.6% 6,365,498 -16.9% Bodrum 659,705 +303,829 2,007,464 +146.3% 2,685,853 +33.2% Gazipaşa Alanya 97,653 +56,859 359,345 +131.1% 478,269 -0.2% Medina 114,311 +48,351 879,857 -52.9% 1,261,185 -70.8% Tunisia 92,360 +32,140 319,197 +40.1% 426,524 -60.7% Georgia 345,559 +325,806 1,258,847 +122.9% 1,334,700 -25.1% North Macedonia 237,376 +160,917 849,003 +48.1% 1,058,701 -27.9% Zagreb(6) 194,993 +101,440 686,688 -4.5% 892,153 -52.5% Total TAV Airports(7) 8,625,570 +4,655,303 29,840,327 +65.9% 39,725,871 -12.9%





Aircraft Movements August 2021 Change 21/20

(in movements) Jan. - August 2021 % change 2021/2020 Last 12 months % change 2021/2020 Paris-CDG 28,834 +6532 141,809 -7.9% 200,224 -37.1% Paris-Orly 15,199 +6928 66,073 +19.6% 93,854 -24.0% Total Paris Aéroport 44,033 +13,460 207,882 -0.6% 294,078 -33.4% Santiago de Chile 6,797 +5,145 42,669 -6.1% 59,907 -38.6% Amman 5,702 +4,883 26,271 +46.4% 32,547 -24.6% New Delhi 22,985 +10,630 167,957 +19.8% 245,761 -17.0% Hyderabad 9,377 +3,667 66,100 +14.5% 101,048 -16.6% Cebu 839 +400 7,986 -66.7% 10,514 -82.3% Total GMR Airports 33,201 +14,697 242,043 +9.1% 357,323 -25.1% Antalya 23,043 +13,191 74,462 +137.7% 105,293 +12.7% Almaty 5,474 +1,896 36,359 +35.2% 52,620 +8.5% Ankara 6,867 +2,975 33,420 +23.2% 46,066 -16.6% Izmir 6,601 +1,514 31,516 +22.3% 46,250 -8.8% Bodrum 4,105 +1,795 13,528 +142.7% 18,508 +40.4% Gazipaşa Alanya 733 +433 2,845 +121.4% 3,846 +12.7% Medina 1,437 +681 11,344 -20.9% 15,461 -51.9% Tunisia 721 +92 2,980 +32.9% 4,204 -44.7% Georgia 3,822 +3,038 16,250 +81.6% 19,366 -7.5% North Macedonia 1,983 +969 9,472 +55.3% 12,400 -5.7% Zagreb(6) 3,086 +840 16,675 +12.7% 23,390 -21.3% Total TAV Airports(7) 57,872 +27,424 232,920 +55.2% 315,212 -5.1%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) August 2021

Change 21/20

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. - August 2021

% change 2021/2020 Share of total traffic France +154,239 16.9% +1.4% 22.1% Europe +1,215,870 47.8% -17.2% 40.3% Other International

Of which +1,176,381 35.3% -20.6% 37.6% Africa +444,964 13.1% +1.4% 14.2% North America +366,838 7.9% -27.9% 6.8% Latin America +90,753 1.9% -41.2% 2.3% Middle-East +165,470 4.2% -25.9% 4.4% Asia-Pacific +18,420 1.2% -70.9% 1.7% French Overseas Territories +89,936 7.0% -1.4% 8.2% Total Paris Aéroport +2,546,490 100.0% -15.1% 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) August 2021 Change

2021/2020 Jan. - August 2021 % change 2021/2020 Connecting Passengers(1) 524,826 +254,134 2,491,595 -15.5% Connecting rate 19.7% +1.7pt 23.1% -0.4pt Seat load factor 76.7% +11.5pt 65.8% -8.15pt

(1) Departing passengers





Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2020, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 33.1 million passengers and 1.8 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 96.3 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2020, group revenue stood at €2,137 million and net result attributable to the Group at -€1,169 million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628. groupeadp.fr

1 Group traffic @100%. Group traffic @100% in 2020 includes the traffic of Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) and Mactan-Cebu International Airport since January 1st, 2019. It also includes Almaty International Airport traffic since May 1st, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Excluding the consolidation of Almaty, group traffic would be 19.6 million passengers in August 2021, up by 10.5 million passengers and 84.6 million passengers since the beginning of the year, up by 3.3 million passengers.

2 Compared to August 2020.

3 Following the implementation of TAV Airports' share buyback program, Groupe ADP holds, as of 30 September 2020, 46.38% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.12% previously).

4 See press release of May 8th, 2021.

5 See press releases of 20 and 26 February, and 7 July 2020 on the stake acquisition in GMR Airports.

6 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

7 TAV Airports' total traffic and aircraft movements include figures of Almaty International Airport since May 2021.

