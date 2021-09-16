checkAd

Verimatrix To Highlight Success In Enabling Secure Virtual Hollywood Events at Variety Entertainment & Technology Summit

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Jon Samsel, Senior Vice President of Marketing, will discuss the value of harnessing security as a differentiator for the M&E industry during the upcoming virtual Variety Entertainment & Technology Summit.

On Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 10:50 to 11:20 a.m. Pacific Time, Samsel will take part in a panel alongside Little Cinema Digital CEO Jay Rinsky and moderator Todd Spangler, NY Digital Editor at Variety. Register for free today.

Titled, “Security That's Transforming Hollywood: The Little Cinema Digital Story,” the online event serves as an opportunity for attendees to learn how Verimatrix and Little Cinema Digital collaborated to transform the traditional Hollywood movie premiere business into an immersive virtual event platform that breaks down traditional limitations of venue capacities or locations. By leading with security, the company has been able to elevate and amplify these hybrid events by satisfying the highest security requirements mandated by studios and television networks.

In November 2020, Verimatrix first announced that New York-based Little Cinema deployed Verimatrix Watermarking and Multi-DRM technologies for its virtual premieres and previews – fulfilling enhanced protection requirements for its high-value, early-release content via Verimatrix and its Secure Cloud. Since that initial announcement, the collaboration continues to help make engaging, seamless events possible.

“Verimatrix is honored to play a seamless, behind the scenes role in making Little Cinema Digital’s virtual cinematic storytelling experiences a success,” Samsel said. “I’m pleased to join Jay and Todd on this Variety panel to explain how security has served as a core enabler for Little Cinema Digital’s growth story, given the unique virtual opportunities and requirements we face today.”

About Little Cinema Digital
 Little Cinema Digital is an award-winning creative agency and digital studio specializing in the reimagination of cinema and immersive experiences for the film & TV industry. We fuse film, performance, storytelling, and music into breathtaking spectacles. Since launching in April 2020, Little Cinema Digital has produced over 100 virtual & hybrid events for top Hollywood studios & streamers, with over 2 million attendees. Find out more at www.littlecinema.net.

About Verimatrix
 Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

