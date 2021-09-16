checkAd

Cinemark Welcomes Movie Lovers to Newest Jacksonville Theatre on Sept. 16

16.09.2021   

Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theatre companies, today announced the grand opening of its Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD theatre within the Atlantic North shopping center. The 14-screen theatre is the third Cinemark theatre in the greater Jacksonville area, and offers an elevated moviegoing experience to the eastern communities of the metroplex. Tickets are on sale now at Cinemark.com and on the Cinemark app.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005646/en/

Cinemark announces grand opening of Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD on Thursday, Sept. 16. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cinemark announces grand opening of Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD on Thursday, Sept. 16. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Cinemark is thrilled to be opening our third theatre in the greater Jacksonville area,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Movie fans can come and enjoy this upscale new theatre and everything it has to offer, including our fan-favorite Luxury Loungers and cutting-edge laser projection. We are proud to provide the community with an enhanced, larger-than-life cinematic experience that cannot be replicated at home.”

Cinemark Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD opens in time for some of the year’s biggest films, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Malignant, Candyman, Free Guy and Paw Patrol: The Movie. Later next month, moviegoers will get the chance to see exciting new releases such as Dune, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the year’s most anticipated film, No Time to Die.

Advanced tickets for No Time to Die go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 ahead of the Oct. 8 release. Cinemark is bringing the film to fans early in its most immersive auditoriums, with special XD and IMAX screenings on Wednesday, Oct. 6 in select theatres across the country, including Jacksonville Atlantic North and XD.

The theatre has the best amenities Cinemark has to offer, including:

  • A Cinemark XD auditorium – premium format with the largest wall-to-wall screen in the building and 11.1 layer multichannel surround sound for the ultimate viewing experience;
  • Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers - electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners for maximum movie watching comfort;
  • Reserved seating throughout the theatre with convenient online and kiosk ticketing;
  • Ultra-modern auditoriums featuring immersive screens and laser projection powered by Barco for an overall brighter, sharper and more vivid picture;
  • D-BOX seats that provide moviegoers a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with individual motion control in the seats;
  • Expanded concession offerings in addition to the irresistible movie theatre popcorn, including Pizza Hut pizzas and other hot food items, Coca-Cola Freestyle drink stations with over 100 flavors, and a full-service bar;
  • One of Cinemark’s largest game rooms, complete with a variety of fan-favorite games; and
  • A party room available for rental for birthday parties and other celebrations.

Moviegoers in the east Jacksonville area can get the most out of this upcoming theatre by joining Cinemark Movie Rewards, Cinemark’s two-tiered loyalty program that awards movie lovers with one point for every dollar spent at a Cinemark theatre. Members can redeem points for a variety of rewards, including movie tickets, concession deals, and movie merchandise. Members can join for free as a Movie Fan member, or upgrade to the Movie Club subscription program for just $9.99 per month, plus tax where applicable. Subscription members receive exclusive discounts and benefits including a monthly movie credit with rollover and no expiration.

