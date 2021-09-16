checkAd

Asana Named #9 on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work and Fortune

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021   

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the U.S. Marking the second year in a row for Asana in the list’s top ten ranking, the company came in this year at #9.

Asana ranked #9 on the Best Workplaces for Women in 2021, marking two consecutive years in the prestigious ranking's top 10. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Best Workplaces for Women award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than 5.6 million current U.S. employees. In the survey, 96% of Asana’s employees said Asana is a great place to work, as compared to 59% at the average U.S. company.

"We recognize women's achievements across all industries as they build, create and lead the new wave of work,” said Stephanie Hess, Head of Global Corporate Marketing and executive sponsor of AsanaWomen Employee Resource Group. “Nurturing community and giving agency to employee voices has long been a valuable part of Asana's real talk culture and workplace environment. Whether teams are working apart or together, hybrid or remote, inclusivity drives innovation, and this recognition of Asana as a leading workplace for women is a testament to the priority we place on fostering an equitable culture for all of our global employees, no matter where and when they are working."

Asana’s ranking on the Best Workplaces for Women list is the latest industry recognition for Asana as a leading workplace. In 2021 alone, Great Place to Work and Fortune awarded Asana five awards, including #3 Best Small & Medium Workplace and #1 Best Workplace in the Bay Area. Additionally, Fast Company recognized Asana as #15 on its prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021 and one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators.

Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the winners of the Great Place to Work for Women list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified organization. Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“These companies have made a commitment to fostering equity in the workplace. With the data about gender inequity in mind, the Best Workplaces for Women braved the task of combating gender inequity by ensuring their women employees feel safe, heard, challenged and valued,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 107,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

