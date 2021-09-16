Legends Business Group, Inc. Company’s Progress

“I am very grateful to be in this position as the company’s CEO/President at this exciting time in its development. It has been a great pleasure serving in this capacity as we turn the company around. I am very pleased with the progress that has been made over the past months. I have spent hundreds of hours reviewing proposals for businesses and projects that would like to be involved with LGBS. I have sifted through those proposals over the past few months and am now in negotiations to work out a viable business for the company. I hope to make an announcement soon on the new exciting venture.

Currently, the only media outlet is the Company’s Twitter account @LegendsBusiness . We constantly monitor our website to effectively communicate with our shareholders, therefore, please email us at Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com. The Company’s Website https://legendsbusinessgroup.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/profile

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.