checkAd

Legends Business Group, Inc. Company’s Progress

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 17:59  |  68   |   |   

Henderson, NV, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is pleased to announce the following Company Progress:

MESSAGE FROM PAUL BAKAJIN, CEO:

“I am very grateful to be in this position as the company’s CEO/President at this exciting time in its development.  It has been a great pleasure serving in this capacity as we turn the company around. I am very pleased with the progress that has been made over the past months.  I have spent hundreds of hours reviewing proposals for businesses and projects that would like to be involved with LGBS. I have sifted through those proposals over the past few months and am now in negotiations to work out a viable business for the company. I hope to make an announcement soon on the new exciting venture.

Currently, the only media outlet is the Company’s Twitter account @LegendsBusiness. We constantly monitor our website to effectively communicate with our shareholders, therefore, please email us at Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com. The Company’s Website https://legendsbusinessgroup.com. All information can be verified at  https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LGBS/profile

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company’s best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company’s public announcements.

Contact:
Legends Business Group, Inc.
Info@legendsbusinessgroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legends Business Group, Inc. Company’s Progress Henderson, NV, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: LGBS) is pleased to announce the following Company Progress: MESSAGE FROM PAUL BAKAJIN, CEO: “I am very grateful to be in this position as the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North ...
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions
Momentive announces virtual event on employee-centric issues, CXO Insights: Employee Experience in Focus
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group
DZS and Freedom Fibre to Bring High-Performance Fiber Access to Over 130,000 New TalkTalk ...
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...