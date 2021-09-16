checkAd

Affirm Consumer Spend Report Reveals Americans’ Top Concern this Holiday Season is Staying on Budget

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 18:00  |  29   |   |   

Seven in 10 Americans say they typically go over budget during the holidays, according to new research from the first Affirm Consumer Spend Report, Affirm’s look at what consumers are up to—and where they're headed next. With many Americans eager to make this year’s holiday season memorable, this year is no different. Affirm discovered nearly half (48%) plan to spend more money this year because they couldn’t celebrate like they normally would last year.

More than half (54%) of Americans plan to spend more this year on experiences — like traveling or attending and hosting parties — over physical gifts to make this holiday season special. In fact, this year, the top gift Americans plan to give to their loved ones is a memorable experience (42%) – such as tickets to a concert or sporting event – followed by electronics (29%), clothing (25%) and a vacation (26%). The top gift Americans hope to receive is a vacation.

Amidst the holiday celebratory excitement and anticipated increase in spending, the survey revealed finances are more top-of-mind than ever, especially when it comes to the biggest holiday stressors. Staying on budget is Americans’ top concern (41%) – followed by incurring long-term debt (31%), shipping costs (28%) ​​and being charged late or hidden fees (26%). What’s more, over half of Americans say they typically have anxiety over holiday shopping.

To help ease holiday financial pressures, consumers are getting a head-start on their holiday shopping with the majority (61%) agreeing they no longer wait for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to start. One in five started their shopping in September, with nearly a quarter (23%) explaining that it’s because they want to better budget.

“In addition to getting a head start on their holiday shopping, consumers are taking advantage of flexible payment solutions to help them spend responsibly this year. Over half of Americans are interested in using a pay-over-time solution for their holiday shopping this year and the majority (69%) will do so because they believe it helps them better budget,” said Silvija Martincevic, Chief Commercial Officer at Affirm. “With Affirm, consumers can responsibly navigate holiday spending by spreading out their purchases into simple biweekly or monthly payments.”

Additional key findings include:

  • Americans plan to spend the most on their significant other – nearly $400, on average, and just over $300 for each immediate family member
  • The top holiday gifts Americans hope to receive include a ​vacation (27%), new clothing (26%), and gifts to create a memorable experience, such as tickets to a concert or sports game (24%)
  • 72% of respondents plan to rely heavily on online shopping to avoid crowds, as 57% anticipate that this year’s holiday shopping season will be busier than a typical year
  • More than half (52%) are worried about having to make small talk with friends and family at holiday parties because they haven’t been around people for so long; 46% agree that they need to brush up on small talk skills ahead of the holiday season
  • 56% of Americans are interested in using a pay-over-time solution like Affirm for holiday shopping this year; of those, 69% will use a pay-over-time solution to help keep them on budget (even if they could pay for the item in full)

With Affirm, eligible consumers can shop for holiday gifts and essentials, book travel and more while paying at their own pace, with budget-friendly terms that allow them to pay monthly or every other week. Shoppers can explore nearly 12,000 Affirm merchants, including:

  • Apparel: Bonobos, Ulla Johnson, rag & bone
  • Home: West Elm, Design Within Reach, Article, Room & Board
  • Electronics: Target, Walmart, Dyson
  • Travel & Experiences: StubHub, Vrbo, Delta Vacations, Expedia

About the Survey
 The online survey was conducted by OnePoll for Affirm in August 2021 with a sample of 2,000 Americans.

About Affirm
 Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

Payment options through Affirm are subject to an eligibility check, may not be available in all states, and are provided by these lending partners: affirm.com/lenders. CA residents: Loans by Affirm Loan Services, LLC are made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lender license.

Affirm Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Affirm Holdings Registered (A) ( WKN: A2QL1G ) - Der neue Stern im Bereich "Buy Now Pay Later"?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Affirm Consumer Spend Report Reveals Americans’ Top Concern this Holiday Season is Staying on Budget Seven in 10 Americans say they typically go over budget during the holidays, according to new research from the first Affirm Consumer Spend Report, Affirm’s look at what consumers are up to—and where they're headed next. With many Americans eager to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
Blue Apron Announces Planned $78 Million in Equity Capital Raise, Including a $45 Million Fully ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Vicarious Surgical Business Combination Approved; Stock to Begin Trading on the New York Stock ...
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.09.21Affirm, Take-Two, BioNTech, Moderna, Biogen, Alphabet, GAFAM, Disney, Amwater - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
10.09.21Affirm-Aktie explodiert erneut: Das ist der Grund
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21Affirm Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.09.21Affirm to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Maydorns Meinung: BioNTech, Valneva, Lang&Schwarz, Affirm, Amazon, Square, BYD, Tesla, Varta, Jinko
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
31.08.21Bitcoin, Tencent, NetEase, Zoom, Affirm, Amazon, Dt. Bank, Hapag-Lloyd, VW, LVMH - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Amazon, Affirm, Salesforce, Globalstar, Support.com, Li Auto, Nio, Weber Grill - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.08.21Affirm-Aktie: Kurssprung nach Megadeal – was jetzt zu tun ist
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Marktkompass: DAX stabil, GOLD & SUPPORT.COM | BÖRSENKOMPASS am Morgen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
27.08.21Amazon Partners with Affirm to Deliver Pay-Over-Time Option at Checkout
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten