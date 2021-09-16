Boehringer Ingelheim and OSE Immunotherapeutics Present Phase 1 Results with First-in-Class SIRPα Inhibitor BI 765063 in Advanced Solid Tumors at ESMO 2021

BI 765063, a first-in-class SIRPα inhibitor in the SIRPα/CD47 “Don’t eat me” pathway, is being developed under collaborative agreement between OSE Immunotherapeutics and Boehringer Ingelheim.



Data from Phase 1 dose escalation indicate that BI 765063 monotherapy or in combination with ezabenlimab is well tolerated and shows promising activity in heavily pre-treated solid tumor patients.

NANTES, France, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announces that promising data from dose escalation Phase 1 of selective SIRPα inhibitor BI 765063 in patients with advanced solid tumors (Poster 983P) have been presented(1) at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Conference held on September 16 – 21, 2021.

Alexis Peyroles, CEO of OSE Immunotherapeutics commented: “The data presented at ASCO in June and now at ESMO are very interesting as they show early evidence of clinical efficacy of BI 765063 combined with anti-PD-1 BI 754091 in patients with MSS tumors for which anti-PD-1 in monotherapy have shown limited activity and whose medical need is very strong. Based on these Phase 1 escalation dose promising results, we look forward advancing the trial’s expansion phase to confirm the potential of a combination approach as a relevant therapeutic strategy in solid tumors.”

The dose escalation part (Step 1) of the Phase 1 trial evaluating BI 765063 alone and in combination with BI 754091 (ezabenlimab) in advanced solid tumors has been completed.

As of June 2021, a total of 18 patients have been treated (with 16 evaluable for efficacy).

Presentation Highlights: