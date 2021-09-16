WISeKey Recruits Sixtine Crutchfield as NFT Art Director to Lead the Artistic Expansion of its WISe.ART MarketPlace

On September 1, 2021, WISeKey commercially launched its WISe.Art NFT platform (https://www.wise.art) for the collectible and luxury market. Following the needs of buyers and sellers of high-value goods the WISe.Art platform evolves the original collection of WISe.Art and is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and a special NFT design.

The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, an irreversible link to a physical object is set up, in addition to proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. NFTs and platform are secured by WISeKey’s various security technology enabling the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets in a safe end-to-end process.

During her professional career, Ms. Crutchfield has been given the opportunity to expand her formal training in communications (with a double major in the arts from the University of Denver, Colorado) into efficient marketing and branding solutions. She has often taken on the responsibility for several major international projects mostly commercial and sometimes humanitarian or at least with a strong social aspect.



For almost a decade, Ms. Crutchfield has worked for the Jan Krugier Gallery, where she gained hands-on experience at all levels of the art market and the knowledge of running an international gallery. Then, after spending eleven years in Australia and implementing a multitude of artistic and cultural projects, she returned to Switzerland where she went back to school to train as a banker. Finally, she returned to the art world as the General Manager of Art Culture Studio organizing international major art fairs and events in Switzerland and internationally.