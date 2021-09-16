SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become New Mr Muscle® Bottles

Liverpool, England (ots/PRNewswire) - New "Goals for Change" partnership to

focus on sustainability, health and opportunity for underserved youth



SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover®

and Duck®, today announced it is teaming up with Liverpool Football Club to

create a closed loop recycling model for the more than 500,000 plastic bottles

used at Anfield each season.





From the start of the partnership, fans at Anfield will be able to place plasticbeverage bottles in specially designed receptacles. SC Johnson will collect theplastic and repurpose it to create new Mr Muscle® trigger bottles."Plastic waste is a threat to our planet for this and future generations," saidFisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "At SC Johnson, we believe we allhave a responsibility to solve this critical environmental issue. Ourpartnership with Liverpool F.C. is one of the many steps SC Johnson is taking tomove forward our vision for a waste-free world as it creates another localsolution to this global problem by leveraging football to help close the plasticrecycling loop."The new partnership, called Goals for Change, kicks off a series of initiativesto drive improvements in sustainability and health and hygiene and providepathways to greater economic and social mobility for underserved youth acrossLiverpool F.C.'s communities in the UK, Asia and Latin America.Earlier this year, Liverpool F.C. launched the Red Way (https://eur02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.liverpoolfc.com%2Fnews%2Fcommunity%2F422474-the-red-way-points-to-sustainability&data=04%7C01%7CLaura.Owens%40liverpoolfc.com%7C1a93b0eacb1949d2f6ca08d96d6defe5%7Cbb4f53b36b704b1e91af7e4d3773cb3d%7C0%7C0%7C637661141227633699%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=gXOGNcpMagwH7cgDyedmoUuuIg6vDMkzA55kLxaAnTw%3D&reserved=0) , its vision for sustainability and way ofsupporting society now and for future generations, underscoring the importanceof a like-minded partnership, as SC Johnson's ambitions as a family company areto work for a better, more sustainable world.Matt Scammell, Commercial Director at LFC: "We launched our sustainabilityprogramme the Red Way earlier this year and made a commitment to make a positivedifference to our people, our communities and our planet. SC Johnson has madeimportant step changes within their industry which have delivered incredible