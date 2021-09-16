SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become New Mr Muscle® Bottles
Liverpool, England (ots/PRNewswire) - New "Goals for Change" partnership to
focus on sustainability, health and opportunity for underserved youth
SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover®
and Duck®, today announced it is teaming up with Liverpool Football Club to
create a closed loop recycling model for the more than 500,000 plastic bottles
used at Anfield each season.
