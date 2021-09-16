checkAd

SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become New Mr Muscle® Bottles

Liverpool, England (ots/PRNewswire) - New "Goals for Change" partnership to
focus on sustainability, health and opportunity for underserved youth

SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover®
and Duck®, today announced it is teaming up with Liverpool Football Club to
create a closed loop recycling model for the more than 500,000 plastic bottles
used at Anfield each season.

From the start of the partnership, fans at Anfield will be able to place plastic
beverage bottles in specially designed receptacles. SC Johnson will collect the
plastic and repurpose it to create new Mr Muscle® trigger bottles.

"Plastic waste is a threat to our planet for this and future generations," said
Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "At SC Johnson, we believe we all
have a responsibility to solve this critical environmental issue. Our
partnership with Liverpool F.C. is one of the many steps SC Johnson is taking to
move forward our vision for a waste-free world as it creates another local
solution to this global problem by leveraging football to help close the plastic
recycling loop."

The new partnership, called Goals for Change, kicks off a series of initiatives
to drive improvements in sustainability and health and hygiene and provide
pathways to greater economic and social mobility for underserved youth across
Liverpool F.C.'s communities in the UK, Asia and Latin America.

Earlier this year, Liverpool F.C. launched the Red Way (https://eur02.safelinks.
protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.liverpoolfc.com%2Fnews%2Fcommunity
%2F422474-the-red-way-points-to-sustainability&data=04%7C01%7CLaura.Owens%40live
rpoolfc.com%7C1a93b0eacb1949d2f6ca08d96d6defe5%7Cbb4f53b36b704b1e91af7e4d3773cb3
d%7C0%7C0%7C637661141227633699%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQI
joiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=gXOGNcpMagwH7cgDyedmoUuuI
g6vDMkzA55kLxaAnTw%3D&reserved=0) , its vision for sustainability and way of
supporting society now and for future generations, underscoring the importance
of a like-minded partnership, as SC Johnson's ambitions as a family company are
to work for a better, more sustainable world.

Matt Scammell, Commercial Director at LFC: "We launched our sustainability
programme the Red Way earlier this year and made a commitment to make a positive
difference to our people, our communities and our planet. SC Johnson has made
important step changes within their industry which have delivered incredible
