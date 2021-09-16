checkAd

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 15/09/2021 is €9.91

DGAP-News: Cryptology Asset Group PLC / Key word(s): Statement/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 15/09/2021 is €9.91

16.09.2021
Corporate News

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. ("Cryptology")
Malta, 16.09.2021

Cryptology's estimated NAV per share as of 15/09/2021 is €9.91

Members of Cryptology recently participated in NYC's SALT Conference, which had a strong focus on crypto

 

Malta, 16.09.2021. Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR), a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models, announced its most recent estimated Net Asset Value ("NAV") per share of €9.91.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, as well as founding investors Christian Angermayer and Mike Novogratz, recently were participants in the SALT conference in New York. Mike gave an inspiring fireside chat on the future of crypto and it was apparent to the group that the institutional adoption of crypto is just beginning.

GBC AG, an independent capital markets research firm, issued an updated report on Cryptology after the share split with a "BUY" rating. Adjusting for the 20-1 stock split, GBC increased its price target to €18.35. The shares closed yesterday at €8.45, implying well over a 50% discount to GBC's price target.

Cryptology CEO, Patrick Lowry, said "The energy and enthusiasm to learn more about crypto at SALT was electric. Many leading institutions and family offices are beginning to realize that crypto is its own definitive asset class and are seeking ways to enter the space. We are only just beginning to see the adoption of crypto and what it enables."

Cryptology shares currently trade on several German exchanges including Börse Düsseldorf, Gettex and Tradegate. In order to increase trading liquidity and open up to new shareholder groups, Cryptology is currently exploring an international listing.

 

About Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Cryptology Asset Group (ISIN: MT0001770107; Ticker: CAP:GR) is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and blockchain-related business models. Founded by Christian Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, and crypto-legend Mike Novogratz, Cryptology is the largest publicly traded holding company for blockchain- and crypto-based business models in Europe. Noteworthy portfolio companies include crypto-giant and EOSIO software publisher Block.one, leading HPC provider Northern Data, commission-free online neobroker nextmarkets, and crypto asset management group Iconic Holding.

Media Contact:

Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c.

Jefim Gewiet (COO)

66/67, Beatrice, Amery Street,

Sliema SLM 1707 Malta

E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com


Language: English
Company: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
E-mail: info@cryptology-ag.com
Internet: cryptology-ag.com
ISIN: MT0001770107
WKN: A2JDEW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
