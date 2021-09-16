checkAd

Cloud DX and Prizm Media to Provide Patients with Direct Access to Remote Patient Monitoring

Patient-First Program Opens Direct Access to thousands of US Patients

Patient-First Program Opens Direct Access to thousands of US Patients

  • Cloud DX partners with Prizm Media on a new ‘patient-first' program to improve patient access to RPM in a uniquely scalable way.
  • The contract gives Cloud DX and physician partners immediate access to thousands of patients with chronic illnesses in initial rollout states (Illinois, New Jersey, and Florida) through Prizm's extensive patient database.
  • On launch, Cloud DX plans to connect up to 2,000 eligible US seniors to its Connected HealthTM platform. Once fully deployed this equates to approximately US$1.4 million (CAD $1.8 million) per year in revenue at an expected gross margin of 75%.
  • By pre-qualifying and educating patients, Cloud DX plans to reduce the current timeline between signing an RPM contract with a provider and enrolling patients.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading North American provider of virtual care and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is pleased to announce a new program in the United States that aims to identify, qualify, and enroll selected patients with chronic conditions in Illinois, New Jersey, and Florida for reimbursed RPM programs. Other States may also be targeted.

"Our mission is to make healthcare better for everyone, and that includes accessibility. Many patients can benefit from RPM, but often due to implementation challenges, these individuals are unable to access remote monitoring to manage their disease symptoms and progression," says Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX.

"With this program, we're giving power back to the patient. We intend to dramatically expedite access to RPM services for patients with a high degree of need by working with a highly compliant firm like Prizm, that has vast experience in identifying and engaging those most likely to benefit. They can opt-in on their own, with their personal physician, or through a Cloud DX partner physician. Streamlined access to RPM means we'll be able to more quickly connect patients to healthcare services, relieving some of the burden from an overwhelmed healthcare system."

Prizm Media specializes in compliant omnichannel marketing for healthcare firms and has relationships with over 1,000,000 US patients diagnosed with one or more chronic conditions. Cloud DX and Prizm will launch a marketing program that will aim to identify up to 2,000 patients with late-stage COPD in States with large senior populations. Patients will be onboarded to a Connected HealthTM RPM plan, optimized to work for them, deployed by their primary care provider or a Cloud DX partner.

