Glatfelter Corporation to present at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on September 22nd

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced that Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Samuel L. Hillard, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on September 22, 2021. Glatfelter’s presentation will begin at 1:45 p.m. Eastern. In addition, Mr. Parrini and Mr. Hillard will conduct one-on-one meetings with conference participants.



Interested parties can listen to the webcast at https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EECJE4qiRmiPu4l-YkITDQ.