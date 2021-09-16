Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2021 results. Third quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 25, 2021.

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 2253659 .