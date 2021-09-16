checkAd

Teck Partners with SFU to Reduce Bacteria on Campus with Coptek’s Antimicrobial Copper Patches

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has partnered with SFU to outfit campuses and student residences with bacteria-fighting antimicrobial copper patches on high-touch surfaces to enhance safety for students and staff as they return this fall.

Health Canada-certified Copper Clean Antimicrobial Surface Patches, manufactured by the Canadian company Coptek, continuously kill 99% of bacteria left behind on surfaces. Funded by Teck through its Copper & Health program, the covers have been installed on high-touch surfaces such as frequently used door handles and push bars at SFU campuses. 

Installations at Burnaby and Surrey campuses are complete, with more patches to be installed at SFU Vancouver and Burnaby student residence buildings in the coming weeks. More than 1,600 copper patches will be installed across SFU facilities this fall.

Copper is the only solid metal touch surface registered by Health Canada and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, proven to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria. A pilot on two TransLink buses on high-ridership routes and two SkyTrain cars launched in November 2020 also showed that copper is effective at killing up to 99.9% of bacteria on high-touch transit surfaces.

In addition to the two SFU campuses, Teck has installed antimicrobial copper covers at BCIT’s Burnaby campus and the University of British Columbia’s Faculty of Applied Science buildings. Teck has also supported the installation of antimicrobial copper surfaces in B.C. hospitals including Vancouver General Hospital, Lions Gate Hospital and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Copper surfaces will also be installed at the Teck Emergency Department at the new St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver.

Quotes:
Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck
"We are proud to partner with SFU on this initiative as part of Teck’s work to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in high-traffic public spaces. Students, staff and our communities are now safer thanks to the leadership of SFU to install these copper surfaces throughout their facilities.”

Larry Waddell, Chief Facilities Officer at Simon Fraser University
“As we welcome our students, faculty, and staff to SFU this fall, creating a safe place for everyone to learn and work remains our top priority. In addition to the measures we have in place, we are very pleased that our partnership with Teck to install antimicrobial copper on high touch surfaces can provide another layer of protection for our community.”

