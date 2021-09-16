checkAd

Virbac Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights 07/2021

DECLARATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

 

 

 

Information on the total number of voting rights and of shares representing the share capital

(Article 223-16 of the General regulations of the French Financial Market Authority – Autorité

des Marchés Financiers)

 

 

 

 

Quotation place: Euronext Paris

Compartiment A

ISIN code: FR0000031577

 

Date Total number of shares representing the share capital Total number of voting rights
July, 31 2021 8 458 000 Gross total of voting rights : 12 767 947
Net total* of voting rights : 12 758 707

 

Net total* = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares net of shares with no voting rights.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

VIRBAC: Shaping the future of animal health

NYSE Euronext - Compartiment A / Code ISIN: FR0000031577 / MNEMO: VIRP

Corporate Finance: tel. 33 4 92 08 71 32 / Email: finances@virbac.com

Website: www.virbac.com

