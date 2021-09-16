Skeljungur hf. Shareholder Meeting will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 16:00 pm at Icelandair Hotel Reykjavík Natura, in meeting room no. 2, Nauthólsvegur 52, 102 Reykjavík.

Note that the arrangement of the meeting may need to be changed with reference to the Covid-19 restrictions in effect on the day of the meeting, e.g. by meeting electronically, taking into account all the rules of the Companies Act regarding shareholders’ meetings. Any changes to such effect will be announced in the stock exchange no later than three days prior to the meeting.