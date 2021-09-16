checkAd

GBBT - R3 Score and the Association for Enterprise Opportunity Announce National Expansion of Small Business Lending Pilot

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 18:53  |  22   |   |   

BALTIMORE, MD, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Denied small businesses will be scored using R3 Score and receive a second look for loan potential approval by lenders 

via NewMediaWire -- Global  Boatworks  Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GBBT), ("Global" or "the Company") an innovative provider of better-contextualized data to businesses for the 1-in-3 Americans living with a criminal record, and consumers with thin credit files, today announced  the expansion of a pilot  in collaboration with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity (“AEO”) that aims  to serve small businesses across the country that are owned by people living with arrest and/or conviction histories.

AEO  is the leading voice of innovation in microfinance and microbusiness in the United States. AEO and its 2,700 members and partner organizations have helped millions of Americans access resources and services for creating wealth, assets, and healthy communities through business ownership. Capital One  Financial Corporation’s grant to AEO allows R3 Score and AEO to support community lenders known as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) to increase small businesses’ access to overlooked consumer profiles. This is the second year Capital One Financial Corporation has funded this work. The additional year enables expanded deal flow to CDFIs across the country assessing both criminal justice and lending risk for the purpose of increasing small business loans to entrepreneurs living with a conviction record.

The pilot expansion announced today specifically brings online a new pipeline - applicants who were previously denied capital by  an online  lender will receive a second opportunity to secure funding by way of a “second look” program utilizing R3 Score.

“The partnership with AEO has provided key resources to micro and small businesses across the country during very hard times, so we are excited for the expansion of this pilot to reach even more entrepreneurs living with records. This pilot is part of a larger marketing strategy we have initiated to attract more CDFIs as customers.  This expansion with AEO is encouraging in our effort to drive our FinTech model forward,” said Laurin Leonard, CEO of GBBT.

"R3 Score’s innovative approach to  contextualize data and help cure  a national crisis—access to capital  amongst  some of the most disadvantaged  entrepreneurs is  groundbreaking, ”  said Connie E. Evans, President, and CEO of AEO.  “The  opportunity  to help  prevent  recidivism  and  create  economic  opportunity  can  have  a  double  positive impact.”  AEO’s commitment to diverse entrepreneurs,  and specifically to entrepreneurs living with records,  has   been built into a strategic effort known as  Endeavor Ready 2.0, with various programmatic support for CDFIs and entrepreneurs.   

