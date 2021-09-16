SSAB Chairman Resigns; Evrell Proposed as Replacement
(PLX AI) – SSAB to convene extraordinary general meeting due to the resignation of the Board chairman.Bengt Kjell today informed the Board that he wishes to resign from the Board at the earliest convenienceSSAB to propose Lennart Evrell as new …
- (PLX AI) – SSAB to convene extraordinary general meeting due to the resignation of the Board chairman.
- Bengt Kjell today informed the Board that he wishes to resign from the Board at the earliest convenience
- SSAB to propose Lennart Evrell as new chairman
- Also proposes that the number of Board members be reduced to seven (instead of eight as at present)
