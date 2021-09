SSAB Chairman Resigns; Evrell Proposed as Replacement Autor: PLX AI | 16.09.2021, 18:47 | 16 | 0 | 0 16.09.2021, 18:47 | (PLX AI) – SSAB to convene extraordinary general meeting due to the resignation of the Board chairman.Bengt Kjell today informed the Board that he wishes to resign from the Board at the earliest convenienceSSAB to propose Lennart Evrell as new … (PLX AI) – SSAB to convene extraordinary general meeting due to the resignation of the Board chairman.Bengt Kjell today informed the Board that he wishes to resign from the Board at the earliest convenienceSSAB to propose Lennart Evrell as new … (PLX AI) – SSAB to convene extraordinary general meeting due to the resignation of the Board chairman.

Bengt Kjell today informed the Board that he wishes to resign from the Board at the earliest convenience

SSAB to propose Lennart Evrell as new chairman

Also proposes that the number of Board members be reduced to seven (instead of eight as at present) SSAB Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

SSAB Registered (A) Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer