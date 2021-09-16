Playgon Announces Operational Update with Betting Turnover Exceeding $1.4 Million For Month of August

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to provide the following operational update for our shareholders.

"We have been working diligently since officially launching our Vegas studio in May, to ensure that our go-live strategy would be a success," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "In just four months of being operational we have on-boarded 14 operators and have seen an incredible response from players across all of our operator accounts. Our betting turnover exceeded $1,400,000 in the month of August, which is more than double July's numbers and continues to grow as additional operators are on-boarded and leveraging our truly exciting, unique and innovative VegasLounge live dealer product. We are witnessing our average bet size per hand increase significantly after initially focusing on smaller wagers to ensure that our platform scaled as designed and was optimized for success. We are now entering a new phase in our commercialization as we are introducing sizeable operators that should have a material impact on our top line."

Mr. Krogh continued, "Metrics for September show momentum in growth as we are almost at August's total number as of today in betting turnover, despite only half-way through the month. As we move into Q4, we expect to onboard more sizeable operators through our industry leading partners and continue with our strong growth trajectory."

As Playgon transitions from its initial launch phase into its growth phase, a number of important initiatives are underway:

Increasing dealer staff and development staff;

Building a remote development / engineering team to enable 24/7 development capability in different time zones;

Ensuring redundancy and diversity across all critical performance elements including building a second studio;

Increasing our table count from 15 to 25 live tables by year end;

Developing new game content for the live dealer studio

Currently Playgon has a total of 14 operators live with player activity generating revenue for the Company, with an additional 16 in the queue at various stages of integration and user acceptance testing. The remaining 16 expected to be live by the end of 2021.