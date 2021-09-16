checkAd

Playgon Announces Operational Update with Betting Turnover Exceeding $1.4 Million For Month of August

Autor: Accesswire
16.09.2021, 19:00  |  13   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to provide the following operational update for our shareholders.

"We have been working diligently since officially launching our Vegas studio in May, to ensure that our go-live strategy would be a success," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "In just four months of being operational we have on-boarded 14 operators and have seen an incredible response from players across all of our operator accounts. Our betting turnover exceeded $1,400,000 in the month of August, which is more than double July's numbers and continues to grow as additional operators are on-boarded and leveraging our truly exciting, unique and innovative VegasLounge live dealer product. We are witnessing our average bet size per hand increase significantly after initially focusing on smaller wagers to ensure that our platform scaled as designed and was optimized for success. We are now entering a new phase in our commercialization as we are introducing sizeable operators that should have a material impact on our top line."

Mr. Krogh continued, "Metrics for September show momentum in growth as we are almost at August's total number as of today in betting turnover, despite only half-way through the month. As we move into Q4, we expect to onboard more sizeable operators through our industry leading partners and continue with our strong growth trajectory."

As Playgon transitions from its initial launch phase into its growth phase, a number of important initiatives are underway:

  • Increasing dealer staff and development staff;
  • Building a remote development / engineering team to enable 24/7 development capability in different time zones;
  • Ensuring redundancy and diversity across all critical performance elements including building a second studio;
  • Increasing our table count from 15 to 25 live tables by year end;
  • Developing new game content for the live dealer studio

Currently Playgon has a total of 14 operators live with player activity generating revenue for the Company, with an additional 16 in the queue at various stages of integration and user acceptance testing. The remaining 16 expected to be live by the end of 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Playgon Games Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Playgon Announces Operational Update with Betting Turnover Exceeding $1.4 Million For Month of August VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)(Frankfurt:7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cboe Vest Marks a Milestone: The Fund That Started the Buffer Category Turns 5 Years Old
Falcon Awaits Final Approval - Warrant Exercise Incentive
AmmPower Corp. Announces Filing of Updated Listing Statement and Technical Report
Fiore Gold Files Amended Gold Rock Technical Report
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Arctic Star’s Second Round of Caustic Fusion Diamond Results ...
Condor Gold Plc Announces the Appointment of Jair Diaz Navarro as a Senior Mining Engineer
UPDATE: Megola Inc. Gets Court Injunction to STOP 10M Common Share Deposits
Golden Dawn Receives Drill Permit for Lexington Property, Airborne Survey To Confirm Additional ...
Route1 Announces Acquisition of Spyrus Solutions
i3 Energy PLC Announces Notice of Half Year 2021 Results and Webcast
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Clickstream Files Form 8-A Becoming a Fully Reporting SEC Issuer
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...