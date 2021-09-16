First American Financial Corporation to Participate in KBW Virtual Investor Conference

checkAd

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Virtual Title Day conference at 11 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at http://firstam.com/investor or here. The company’s updated investor presentation is currently available on the company’s website.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.1 billion in 2020, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2021, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list for the sixth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

