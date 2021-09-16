AKKA Technologies Strenghtens its Digital Offer With New ‘Digital Center of Excellence’ in Leipzig

With this Digital Center of Excellence AKKA accelerates digital innovation projects and actively drives the digital transformation of its customers, offering highly innovative solutions in the areas of cloud architecture, software development and testing, embedded software development, AI, machine learning and data analytics.

AKKA Technologies (Paris:AKA) (BSE:AKA) (ISIN:FR0004180537), European leader in engineering consultancy and R&D services in the mobility sector, expands its presence in Leipzig with the establishment of a new ‘Digital Center of Excellence’ (DCE). Creating 250 new jobs for highly qualified local professionals, the center will respond to the rapidly increasing demand for digital expertise in the region.

The German AKKAdemy, based in Leipzig since 2019, which offers top talents and experienced engineers the latest training programs, will also be moving to the same newly created location. This spatial unification creates a competence center that is unique in Germany. With this significant investment, AKKA underlines the high strategic importance of Leipzig as a business location and supports the city’s development into the “Digital Hub of the East”, strengthening the digital research and development landscape in Saxony. The Free State of Saxony is funding the Digital Center of Excellence with € 2.6 million as part of “GRW” (Gemeinschaftsaufgabe „Verbesserung der regionalen Wirtschaftsstruktur”) geared towards the improvement of regional economic structure.

The new 1000m2 location, boasting its own atrium, workshop and relaxation rooms as well as state-of-the-art IT equipment, will offer top graduates and engineers a modern office space and flexible workplace concepts. This attractive working environment at Alte Messe Leipzig constitutes an ideal setting for collaborative development projects.

“We are responding to the current pressure to innovate from our customers in the field of digitalization by creating a unique Center of Excellence in Leipzig. We clearly see a growing need for expertise and advice. We offer our customers precisely the expertise they need to scale their digital transformation. With this Digital Center of Excellence, we aim to capitalize on the steadily growing demand in the region. This expertise will be available to all teams within the AKKA Group, in Germany as well as internationally”, emphasizes Dr. Peter Mehrle, AKKA CEO BU Germany.