Business Leaders, Global Experts Convene in Effort to Move Livestock Production to Climate-Neutrality and Achieve Zero Hunger

Global leaders from one of the world’s largest industries converged this week at the Sustainable Solutions for Zero Hunger by 2030: A Vision for Animal Agriculture Forum to explore solutions to combat climate change while keeping the world nourished. Held ahead of the United Nation’s Food Systems Summit, more than 600 global business leaders, policymakers and key opinion leaders from a dozen countries convened to accelerate existing efforts moving livestock production toward climate-neutrality.

Jeff Simmons, CEO Elanco Animal Health and H.E. Agnes Kalibata, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy to the 2021 Food Systems Summit, discuss the role animals can play in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals of zero hunger and curbing climate change in advance of next week's UN Food Systems Summit. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Issues: Hunger and Climate Change

The day highlighted the urgent, time-sensitive issues of hunger and climate change. According to the United Nations, the world has just nine years left to curb emissions or see irreversible damage to the planet. Meanwhile, a full 30% of the world’s population lacked year-round access to adequate nutrition in 2020, leading to problems ranging from hunger to obesity to malnutrition.1

Right now, an estimated 811 million people globally face hunger2 and the world’s population is estimated to grow by an additional two billion in the coming decades3, increasing protein demand even more. That demand must be met in an environmentally sensitive way to avoid additional strain on the environment. The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report4 detailed a grim future if greenhouse gases remain unchecked for another few years.

“This is a level of urgency we haven’t faced before, and it’s a level of urgency that intersects social, economic and environmental challenges,” said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO at Elanco. “We’re seeing the interconnection between calories and climate, and how meat, milk, fish and eggs play an absolutely critical role to achieve zero hunger and climate neutrality. Constituents from across the globe gathered to discuss potential ways to collaborate and catalyze change, making this the decade of opportunity for animal agriculture, as we aim to both feed the world and cool the climate.”

