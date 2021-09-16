checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Linus Digital Finance AG:

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.09.2021, 19:16  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Linus Digital Finance AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Linus Digital Finance AG:

16-Sep-2021 / 19:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN FULL OR IN EXCERPTS, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

Linus Digital Finance AG plans capital increase from authorized capital with exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights in the amount of approx. EUR 13 million

Berlin, 16 September 2021 - On 16 September 2021, the Management Board of Linus Digital Finance AG (also the "Company") has, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved to raise gross proceeds of approx. EUR 13 million through a capital increase from authorised capital. Thus, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have resolved by way of a framework resolution to increase its share capital from currently EUR 6,056,666.00 by up to EUR 350,000.00 (up to approx. 5.8% of the current share capital) to up to EUR 6,406,666.00 by partial use of its authorized capital against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders through the issuance of up to 350,000 new ordinary bearer shares with no-par value (auf den Inhaber lautende Stückaktien) with a notional value of EUR 1.00 (the "New Shares"). The New Shares shall carry full dividend rights from 1 January 2021.

The New Shares shall be offered for sale in Germany and other selected jurisdictions (outside the United States of America) by way of a private placement to qualified investors and investors who are willing to acquire shares for a total consideration of at least EUR 100,000.00 per investor. The precise number of New Shares as well as the offer price per New Share will be determined by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The private placement will be initiated immediately after this notification. The Management Board of Linus Digital Finance AG is expected to determine this evening, on 16 September 2021, following authorization by the Supervisory Board, the offer price and final number of New Shares. The admission to trading and delivery of the new shares is expected to take place on 22 September 2021.
Disclaimer

