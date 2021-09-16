EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM BASED IN ISLAND NATIONS OF THE CARIBBEAN SELECT DATA443 FOR RANSOMWARE FREE COMPLIANCE CAPABILITIES

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc . (“Data443” or the “Company”) ( OTCPK: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company, has announced that an education system based across several islands in the Caribbean has selected Data443’s Data Archive Manager to provide for on-island and off-island email and data archiving, retention, privacy and eDiscovery capabilities.

These islands provide unique challenges, both in volumes and environments – frequently disconnected from the outside world due to hurricanes and other natural events. Data443’s solutions continue to provide access to services and data on- and off-island – fulfilling a vital requirement for the organization.

Jason Remillard, founder and CEO of Data443, commented, “Our hosted offering for data archiving and privacy compliance and eDiscovery continues to expand at a rapid pace. As data usage continues to grow, so do the requirements for redundancy and resiliency. Customers come to Data443 to meet these challenges, which is why we partner with HPE for our equipment, Nvidia for our network infrastructure, and CyrusOne for our data centers. Data Archive Manager continues to evolve as well – with our FileFacets acquisition last year, new capabililies such as a ‘Google-like’ search experience for virtually any data set size is the norm for us now, along with the ability to scan, classify, ingest and tag over 1,900 file types. Additionally, our solutions guarantee ransomware-free data execution on search capabilities – even in these hostile environments – which make our solutions a strong win in almost any customer scenario.”

Data443’s Data Archive Manager is an industry-leading and award-winning data archive solution used by hundreds of organizations that consume over 1,900 file types and includes integration to almost any enterprise content management system such as SharePoint, OpenText, M-Files. Additionally, it connects to any filesystem on-premises and in the cloud – such as OneDrive, Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and others. Data Archive Manager is also available in a recently announced product bundle, including the award-winning Data Identification Manager, Sensitive Content Manager, and Ransomware Recovery Manager.