checkAd

Biomea Fusion Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Irreversible Menin Inhibitor BMF-219

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 19:35  |  59   |   |   

  • Biomea Fusion to transform to a Clinical Stage Company with First in Human (FIH) Clinical Trial
  • BMF-219 advances as the first clinical stage therapeutic from the company’s deep pipeline of covalent irreversible small molecules
  • BMF-219 is a novel, first-in-class, irreversible menin inhibitor designed to control menin’s negative impact across several indications
  • FIH Study will initially enroll patients with relapsed/refractory acute leukemia, with additional indications planned
  • Despite novel agents in the clinic and commercial settings, acute leukemia remains a significant unmet need due to the aggressive, heterogenous nature of the disease

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”) (Nasdaq: BMEA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug application to begin a Phase I trial of BMF-219, a selective irreversible menin inhibitor, in adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute leukemia including those with an MLL/KM2TA gene rearrangement or NPM1 mutation.

“First of all, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the FDA, the Contract Research Organizations, our consultants, our investors, and of course TEAM FUSION for the commitment, guidance, support, and tireless effort in getting BMF-219, an investigational new drug, in the hands of patients in need. It was a true community effort, and we are so blessed here at Biomea to be in position to provide an impactful therapy against aggressive cancers,” said Thomas Butler, Biomea’s CEO and Chairman of the Board. “This is just the beginning for BMF-219 as we are planning to pursue multiple indications with our novel molecule. This is also just the beginning for the company, as we continue to make significant progress with our pipeline programs. We are in a strong position to continue to bring novel small molecules into the clinic and help the many patients with life threatening and life altering diseases.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biomea Fusion Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Irreversible Menin Inhibitor BMF-219 Biomea Fusion to transform to a Clinical Stage Company with First in Human (FIH) Clinical TrialBMF-219 advances as the first clinical stage therapeutic from the company’s deep pipeline of covalent irreversible small moleculesBMF-219 is a novel, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North ...
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
DZS and Freedom Fibre to Bring High-Performance Fiber Access to Over 130,000 New TalkTalk ...
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group
Early redemption of the bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...