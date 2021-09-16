checkAd

Barnes Group Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced it will release third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, October 29, 2021, before the market opens.

Barnes Group will also host a conference call which will begin at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on that day to discuss the results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference through a live audio webcast available on the Investor Relations section of Barnes Group’s website at www.BGInc.com. The conference is also available by direct dial at (844) 884-8225 in the U.S. or (647) 689-4194 outside of the U.S.; Conference ID 8123687. Supplemental materials will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

In addition, the call will be recorded and available for playback from 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, October 29, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on Friday, November 5, 2021, by dialing (416) 621-4642; Conference ID 8123687.

ABOUT BARNES GROUP
 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. The skilled and dedicated employees of Barnes Group around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. Barnes Group is committed to corporate accountability and furthering environmental, social and governance principles as evidenced by our listing as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.

