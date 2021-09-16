checkAd

NextGen Healthcare Enables ‘Care Anywhere’ for Klamath Tribal Health

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 19:54  |  33   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that its partnership with Klamath Tribal Health (Klamath) in Oregon has resulted in the widespread delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations to its community. Leveraging award-winning NextGen Enterprise with integrated NextGen Mobile technology, Klamath has conducted numerous mobile vaccination clinics, meeting patients where they are to deliver inoculations and keeping waiting rooms safe from the spread of the virus. Klamath has administered thousands of vaccines at these remote sites since December 2020.

“Using NextGen Mobile integrated with our EHR workflow allowed us to take our office to the patient,” said Michelle Ochoa, immunization coordinator for Klamath Tribal Health. “The speed with which we were up and mobilized to offer these vaccinations was a testament to NextGen Healthcare’s technology.”

Klamath is leveraging the entire NextGen Healthcare platform including: NextGen Enterprise EHR, NextGen Enterprise PM, NextGen Patient Experience Platform including NextGen Virtual Visits, and NextGen Mobile. The clinic provides medical treatment, counseling and support services to individuals and families in the Klamath Tribe and surrounding community.

“Modernizing the patient experience is a key focus for NextGen Healthcare, and Klamath’s grassroots vaccination initiative is evidence that healthcare technology can change the landscape for providers and patients alike,” said Srinivas (Sri) Velamoor, chief growth & strategy officer for NextGen Healthcare. “The remote EHR access empowered by NextGen Mobile is redefining the capabilities that providers have to treat patients in any type of venue. All they need is a smartphone or tablet.”

NextGen Enterprise’s end-to-end software platform facilitates COVID-19 vaccine workflow enabling providers to perform critical functions, such as notifying patients who require follow-up doses, and federal and state vaccine registry submissions, as well as identifying high-risk patients by leveraging the NextGen Population Health tool.

About NextGen Mobile

NextGen Mobile is a user-friendly cloud-based platform that integrates with most EHRs to help providers streamline clinical documentation and improve collaboration. The technology, developed through NextGen Healthcare’s acquisition of Entrada, Inc. in 2017, alleviates the stress of administrative tasks so providers can practice anytime, anywhere and achieve a healthy work-life balance while increasing access to care for patients.

About Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services

Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services is a division of the Klamath Tribes and is responsible for providing healthcare services to the Native American population who reside in Klamath County. Any person living in Klamath County who is able to provide proof of their Native American heritage is eligible to receive healthcare services at The Klamath Tribes Wellness Center.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Healthcare Enables ‘Care Anywhere’ for Klamath Tribal Health NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that its partnership with Klamath Tribal Health (Klamath) in Oregon has resulted in the widespread delivery of COVID-19 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
Moderna Highlights New Clinical Data on its COVID-19 Vaccine
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million ...
Vicarious Surgical Business Combination Approved; Stock to Begin Trading on the New York Stock ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) on Behalf of ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.09.21NextGen Healthcare to Participate at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare 2021 Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.09.21The Razin Group Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to NextGen Healthcare Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21NextGen Healthcare Mails Definitive Proxy Statement and Letter to Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21NextGen Healthcare Welcomes Highly Regarded Healthcare Executive Darnell Dent to Director Slate for 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.09.21NextGen Healthcare’s Revenue Cycle Management Services Boosts Coastal Orthopedics’ Performance During Pandemic
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21NextGen Healthcare Achieves Two Million Virtual Visits Milestone
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.09.21The Razin Group Files Revised Preliminary Proxy Statement in Connection with NextGen Healthcare’s 2021 Annual Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21NextGen Healthcare Recognized for Third Straight Year as Market Leader in Medical Practice Management
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21NextGen Healthcare Ranks #6 on Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21NextGen Healthcare Releases Important Email that Sheldon Razin Conveniently Excluded in His Latest Release
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten