Grace Licenses UNIPOL PP Process Technology to GAIL Limited

The 500 KTA polypropylene plant, located in Usar, Maharastra, India, will be the first PDH and PP plant in India. It is also the largest single-line UNIPOL PP process technology capacity that Grace has licensed in India.

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA), the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, has licensed its UNIPOL PP process technology to GAIL (India) Ltd, India’s principal gas transmission and marketing company under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This is GAIL’s second UNIPOL PP process technology license, continuing to show the confidence in Grace to deliver value even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laura Schwinn, President of Grace’s Specialty Catalysts business said, “We are honored to be the technology of choice for the first PDH-PP plant in India. We know that our UNIPOL PP Process Technology and our catalysts will provide GAIL with the edge they are looking for in the Indian market. We are committed to their success through the services and solutions that we offer for the lifetime of the plant and we look forward to seeing their business grow and flourish in the years to come.”

Grace's all gas-phase UNIPOL PP process technology delivers technology, innovation, and services for plant lifetime performance. The versatile process technology provides the broadest range of PP homopolymers, random copolymers, and impact copolymers in the industry.

The UNIPOL PP process technology is a state-of-the-art engineering technology that achieves mechanical and operational simplicity and delivers leading total installed cost and operating expense, accelerated project schedules, fast startups, grade transitions, and business results. The process technology, coupled with Grace’s proprietary catalyst and donor systems and the UNIPOL UNIPPAC Process Control System, allows for maximum performance.

All UNIPOL PP process technology licensees can take advantage of Grace’s strong long-term commitment to ensure their success through support which includes continuous process and product improvements, access to superior catalysts and donor technology, and on-going global technical support for the lifetime of the plant.

Visit Grace’s website for more information about Grace polyolefin catalysts and process technology .

About Grace’s UNIPOL PP Process Technology

Grace is the leading supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and has the broadest portfolio of polyolefin catalyst technologies of any independent polyethylene/polypropylene catalyst producer. Grace is an industry leader in offering UNIPOL PP Process Technology, 6th Generation non-phthalate CONSISTA catalysts and donors, and UNIPOL UNIPPAC Process Control software.