Conversus StepStone Private Markets Wins Two 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards

CPRIM has reached approximately $200 million of assets, and its shares have appreciated 61.1% through September 1, 2021 from its inception on October 1, 2020. Conversus acts as adviser to CPRIM and is a wholly owned business of StepStone Group LP (“StepStone”), which acts as sub-adviser.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversus, an investment platform designed to expand access to the private markets for high net worth and accredited investors, announced today that it won the 2021 WealthManagement.com Industry Award for “Asset Managers: Alternatives” and that its inaugural fund, Conversus StepStone Private Markets (“CPRIM”), was awarded “Hedge Fund/Private Equity Initiative of the Year.”

A panel of independent judges composed of industry leaders selected the winners from among 900 entries from 340 companies. The honorees in each category were chosen based on quantitative measures of their initiatives, such as scope, scale, adoption and features, as well as qualitative measures, such as innovation, creativity and new distribution methods.1

“We’re honored that WealthManagement.com and its panel of industry experts have recognized both the Conversus platform and CPRIM, our inaugural fund, for our investor-centric approach to bringing private markets investments to the wealth management industry,” said Bob Long, CEO of Conversus. “Financial advisors and their clients continue to seek simple, cost-effective options for diversifying their portfolios with private assets, and the wealth management community has embraced CPRIM’s approach.”

CPRIM offers accredited investors diversified, global exposure to the major private market asset classes – private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt – in a single investment. An open architecture structure, CPRIM’s portfolio seeks to be well-diversified across underlying managers and by sector, strategy, geography and vintage year. StepStone invests CPRIM’s capital alongside its institutional clients and has assembled a portfolio of 400 companies to date, emphasizing sectors Conversus believes to be more durable and resilient, such as Healthcare, Financial Services and Infrastructure. CPRIM has initially focused on purchases of investments in funds on the secondary market and direct co-investments and plans eventually to add some primary fund investments.