Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products Offerings Now Available on Amazon Prime

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, today announced that its proprietary product offerings are now available on Amazon Prime. Currently, 3 SKUs of the Company’s flagship brand Tauri-Gum, as well as its Tauri-Pet dog treats – are available to Amazon Prime customers.

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription program from Amazon which is available in various countries and gives users access to additional services otherwise unavailable or available at a premium to other Amazon customers. Services include same, one or two-day delivery of goods and streaming music, video, e-books, gaming and grocery shopping services. In April 2021, Amazon reported that Prime had more than 200 million subscribers worldwide.