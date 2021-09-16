checkAd

NAGA RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 22.7 MILLION

The NAGA Group AG: NAGA RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 22.7 MILLION

16-Sep-2021 / 20:36 CET/CEST

NAGA RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE WITH GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 22.7 MILLION


Hamburg, September 16, 2021

The Management Board of The Naga Group AG (ISIN DE000A161NR7, Frankfurt Stock Exchange Scale segment), with approval of the Supervisory Board, resolved today to increase the Company's share capital by way of an exercise of the authorized capital under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights by EUR 4,204,990.00 by issuing 4,204,990 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value (Stückaktien), each with a notional value of EUR 1.00, against cash contributions (the "New Shares").

The shares will be placed in a private placement at a placement price of EUR 5.40. The Company has already received non binding commitments for all New Shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Capital Increase to accelerate its marketing and growth activities and expand international growth through key hires.

This announcement is not intended for direct or indirect publication or distribution within or into the United States of America ("United States"). This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be sold or offered for sale in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

Contact:
The NAGA Group AG
Andreas Luecke, Vorstand
Hohe Bleichen 12
20354 Hamburg
E: press@naga.com

Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Hohe Bleichen 12
20354 Hamburg
Germany
E-mail: info@naga.com
Internet: www.naga.com
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

