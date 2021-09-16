CopperBank Closes $5 Million Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of units of the …

"It is great to close this financing so soon after taking over as CEO and seeing such strong demand from seasoned, long-term resource investors," said Paul Harbidge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This financing bolsters the balance sheet as the Company progresses the advanced Copper Creek project in Arizona, as well as the Contact Copper project in Nevada. We look forward to demonstrating the value of these projects by developing geological models, updating the resource estimates and technical studies, as well as commencing exploration drilling on both properties."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. (" CopperBank " or the " Company ") (CSE:CBK) announces that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.40 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $5,000,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.60 at any time up to five years following the closing of the Offering. No finder's fees were paid as part of this private placement.

The net proceeds received by the Company from the Offering will be used to advance the Company's Copper Creek and Contact Copper exploration projects, as well as for general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares and Warrants to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from the closing of the Offering.

Paul Harbidge and Russell Ball, both insiders of the Company, subscribed for a total of 3,000,000 Units under the Offering, both of which subscriptions constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The issuance to the insiders is exempt from the valuation requirement of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.5(b) as the Company's shares are not listed on a specified market and from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 by virtue of the exemption contained in section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in that the fair market value of the consideration of the shares issued to the related parties did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.