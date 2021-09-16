Superior Energy Announces Mike Delahoussaye as President of Workstrings International

The decision was made in view of Mike’s active and extensive leadership roles with WSI since he joined the company in 2005. Throughout his time with the Company, Mike has held various global management roles based in the U.S., Bogota, Colombia and Aberdeen, Scotland. He started his most recent role as Senior Vice President of Global Operations based in Houston, Texas in 2018.

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (the “ Company ”) announced today that Mike Delahoussaye is promoted to the position of President at Workstrings International (WSI) and Superior Inspection Services (SIS), effective September 15, 2021. Mr. Delahoussaye will also lead all operations associated with Concentric Tool Rentals.

“Workstrings International has long been one of Superior’s cornerstone franchises and we are confident Mike will continue to lead WSI to many future successes as a company,” said Mike McGovern, Executive Chairman, Principle Executive Officer & Interim CEO.

About Superior

Superior serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells. For more information, visit http://www.superiorenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this communication) other than historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of Superior, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Forward-looking information includes but is not limited to: general market and economic conditions; changes in law and government regulations; and other matters affecting Superior’s business.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties described in Superior’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and those set forth from time to time in Superior’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Superior expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

