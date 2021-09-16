checkAd

Horizon Group Properties Completes Deed-In-Lieu of Foreclosure Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 21:36  |  17   |   |   

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTC: HGPI.PK) today announced that it had completed a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transaction involving The Outlet Shoppes at Burlington (Washington), The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont (Indiana) and The Outlet Shoppes at Oshkosh (Wisconsin). The three properties were collateral for a single non-recourse loan. The Company received a covenant not to sue from the lender as part of the transaction. The Company will report a gain of approximately $14 million in connection with the transaction.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Rosemont, IL, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTC:HGPI.PK) is an owner and developer of outlet shopping centers in the U.S., and developer of a master planned community in suburban Chicago. Additional information can be found at www.horizongroup.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Horizon Group Properties Completes Deed-In-Lieu of Foreclosure Transaction Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTC: HGPI.PK) today announced that it had completed a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transaction involving The Outlet Shoppes at Burlington (Washington), The Outlet Shoppes at Fremont (Indiana) and The Outlet Shoppes at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Vicarious Surgical Business Combination Approved; Stock to Begin Trading on the New York Stock ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) on Behalf of ...
WATERDROP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering