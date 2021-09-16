checkAd

FOMO CORP SUBSIDIARIES SET NEW RECORD BY INCREASING SALES OVER 40%

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 21:39  |  23   |   |   

Chicago IL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce the Company’s subsidiaries, the Energy Intelligence Center LLC (EIC - https://energyintelligencecenter.com/) and Purge Virus, LLC (PV - https://purgevirus.com/) sales for the period June 1 – September 10, 2021 show a sales increase of over 40% when compared to the previous 5-months period dated January 1 – May 31, 2021.

“Sales for the June 1st – September 10th period is valued at over $330,000, representing over 40% increase in sales when compared to the January 1st – May 31st period. These record sales were achieved in a shorter period of time and exceeds our prior period sales by more than 15%; we are delighted with our operations and sales success” stated Vik Grover, CEO, FOMO CORP. “Total proposals in September alone are over $1.4 million. We are once again raising our sales bar while working on achieving profitability and growth”

Customers for the record sales period include:

  • Designing and installing Lighting for a new commercial manufacturing facility;
  • Replacement lighting at several commercial businesses;
  • Installation of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Controls for improved energy efficiency at major east coast US beverage distributors; and
  • Providing air disinfection and mold remediation devices for private and public schools, and law enforcement agencies.

The Company continues to respond to requests for quotations and confirms the continuation of sales goals and objectives favoring growth and profitability.

About Purge Virus, LLC: Purge Virus, LLC focuses on the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants.

Purge Virus, LLC is being rebranded as IAQ Technologies, LLC (IAQ Tech). IAQ Tech will focus on the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. At the core of our IAQ services continues to provide proven and cost effective germicidal disinfection of air and surfaces across commercial and residential landscapes.

The IAQ Tech website www.iaqtech.com is coming soon.

With IAQ Tech’s and EIC’s expanded focus on total building indoor air quality by assessing the concentration of contaminates and thermal conditions that may negatively affect the health, comfort and performance of the building’s occupants.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOMO CORP SUBSIDIARIES SET NEW RECORD BY INCREASING SALES OVER 40% Chicago IL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce the Company’s subsidiaries, the Energy Intelligence Center LLC (EIC - https://energyintelligencecenter.com/) and Purge …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North ...
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions
DZS and Freedom Fibre to Bring High-Performance Fiber Access to Over 130,000 New TalkTalk ...
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group
Early redemption of the bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...