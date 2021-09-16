FOMO CORP SUBSIDIARIES SET NEW RECORD BY INCREASING SALES OVER 40%

“Sales for the June 1 st – September 10 th period is valued at over $330,000, representing over 40% increase in sales when compared to the January 1 st – May 31 st period. These record sales were achieved in a shorter period of time and exceeds our prior period sales by more than 15%; we are delighted with our operations and sales success” stated Vik Grover, CEO, FOMO CORP. “Total proposals in September alone are over $1.4 million. We are once again raising our sales bar while working on achieving profitability and growth”

Chicago IL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. ( https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) is pleased to announce the Company’s subsidiaries, the Energy Intelligence Center LLC (EIC - https://energyintelligencecenter.com/ ) and Purge Virus, LLC (PV - https://purgevirus.com/ ) sales for the period June 1 – September 10, 2021 show a sales increase of over 40% when compared to the previous 5-months period dated January 1 – May 31, 2021.

Customers for the record sales period include:

Designing and installing Lighting for a new commercial manufacturing facility;

Replacement lighting at several commercial businesses;

Installation of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Controls for improved energy efficiency at major east coast US beverage distributors; and

Providing air disinfection and mold remediation devices for private and public schools, and law enforcement agencies.

The Company continues to respond to requests for quotations and confirms the continuation of sales goals and objectives favoring growth and profitability.

About Purge Virus, LLC: Purge Virus, LLC focuses on the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants.

Purge Virus, LLC is being rebranded as IAQ Technologies, LLC (IAQ Tech). IAQ Tech will focus on the air quality within and around buildings and structures, especially as it relates to the health and comfort of building occupants. At the core of our IAQ services continues to provide proven and cost effective germicidal disinfection of air and surfaces across commercial and residential landscapes.

The IAQ Tech website www.iaqtech.com is coming soon.

With IAQ Tech’s and EIC’s expanded focus on total building indoor air quality by assessing the concentration of contaminates and thermal conditions that may negatively affect the health, comfort and performance of the building’s occupants.