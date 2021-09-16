checkAd

Broadway Financial Corporation Reports Board Change

Broadway Financial Corporation (“Broadway” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ Capital Market: BYFC), today announced that on September 15, 2021, Mr. Jack T. Thompson submitted his resignation from the Board of the Company and its subsidiary, City First Bank, National Association (“City First”) for personal professional reasons, effective at 5:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time on September 15, 2021. The resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company or any of its affiliates on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies, or practices.

Mr. Thompson joined the Board of Broadway and its then subsidiary bank, Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. (“BFB”), in January 2019. Most recently he has been serving in various capacities on the Audit Committees and Corporate Governance Committees of the Company and City First, and the Risk and Compliance Committee of City First. Prior to the merger of Broadway with CFBanc Corporation in April this year, he had served in various capacities on the Compensation and Benefits Committees and Corporate Governance Committees of the Company and BFB, as well as the Risk and Compliance Committee of BFB.

Mr. Thompson’s Board positions were set to expire in 2022. The Company and City First expect to fill the vacancies resulting from his resignation after completion of a thorough search process by the Corporate Governance Committees of Broadway and City First.

Broadway’s Chairman, Wayne-Kent Bradshaw, commented, “Jack’s influence on Broadway goes far beyond his role as a director over the past three years. He was instrumental in financing the Company’s recapitalization in 2013, representing Gapstow Capital Partners as the lead equity investor for that complex set of transactions, and helped engineer Gapstow’s additional commitment and support in 2014 by providing the majority of the equity capital needed for the restructuring of Broadway’s subordinated debentures. Quite simply, the Company would not have been able to execute its turnaround and successful growth plans without Jack’s support and the capital provided by Gapstow.”

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Argrett, also commented, “Jack has been an important contributor to Broadway’s growth and success for over eight years. We have valued his experience and insight into developments and trends within the community banking industry, and his professional approach throughout all of his activities for Broadway and through our transformational combination. We wish him well in all his future endeavors.”

