Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2021 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2021 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2021. The dividend of $0.065 per share will be paid October 27, 2021, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on September 30, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 29, 2021. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on October 12, 2021.

As of September 16, 2021, the Company had 138,055,140 shares of common stock outstanding. As of August 31, 2021, the Company had 129,280,140 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 117,500,013 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2021 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and expected funding of purchased assets. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Aug 2021 Jun - Aug Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2021 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Sep) in Sep) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 2.5 $ 225,732 $ 238,943 4.55 % $ 105.85 2.50 % 2.87 % 8 167 5.8 % 7.5 % $ 3,342 $ (4,109 ) 15yr 4.0 578 621 0.01 % 107.38 4.00 % 4.51 % 40 117 9.7 % 9.2 % 6 (7 ) 15yr Total 226,310 239,564 4.56 % 105.86 2.50 % 2.88 % 9 167 5.8 % 7.5 % 3,348 (4,116 ) 20yr 2.0 150,000 154,236 2.94 % 102.82 2.00 % 2.86 % - 239 n/a n/a 2,295 (3,197 ) 20yr Total 150,000 154,236 2.94 % 102.82 2.00 % 2.86 % - 239 n/a n/a 2,295 (3,197 ) 30yr 2.5 628,233 654,656 12.46 % 104.21 2.50 % 3.40 % 7 350 12.1 % 14.9 % 6,577 (12,877 ) 30yr 3.0 3,360,545 3,618,576 68.88 % 107.68 3.00 % 3.48 % 6 352 7.5 % 7.7 % 46,504 (74,854 ) 30yr 3.5 326,189 359,127 6.84 % 110.10 3.50 % 4.01 % 19 334 19.8 % 19.6 % 4,351 (6,198 ) 30yr 4.0 46,457 51,781 0.99 % 111.46 4.00 % 4.63 % 62 292 23.7 % 24.6 % 841 (938 ) 30yr 4.5 49,944 56,292 1.07 % 112.71 4.50 % 4.97 % 26 328 18.3 % 23.7 % 448 (720 ) 30yr Total 4,411,368 4,740,432 90.24 % 107.46 2.99 % 3.54 % 8 350 9.4 % 10.2 % 58,721 (95,587 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,787,678 5,134,232 97.73 % 107.24 2.94 % 3.49 % 8 338 9.2 % 10.0 % 64,364 (102,900 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 3.0 190,169 17,486 0.33 % 9.20 3.00 % 3.68 % 58 177 33.5 % n/a (2,341 ) 1,732 IO 20yr 4.0 15,043 1,881 0.04 % 12.50 4.00 % 4.58 % 116 117 19.7 % 20.4 % (47 ) 31 IO 30yr 3.0 100,294 13,598 0.26 % 13.56 3.00 % 3.66 % 48 304 17.5 % 18.9 % (1,738 ) 1,323 IO 30yr 3.5 342,576 56,272 1.07 % 16.43 3.50 % 4.01 % 46 305 17.6 % 20.5 % (5,907 ) 4,469 IO 30yr 4.0 203,357 25,530 0.49 % 12.55 4.00 % 4.56 % 65 287 31.4 % 34.9 % (2,487 ) 2,547 IO 30yr 4.5 5,313 846 0.02 % 15.92 4.50 % 4.99 % 134 213 27.0 % 26.3 % (92 ) 81 IO 30yr 5.0 3,087 506 0.01 % 16.39 5.00 % 5.37 % 134 214 46.1 % 38.8 % (41 ) 41 IO Total 859,839 116,119 2.21 % 13.50 3.47 % 4.05 % 55 268 24.6 % 25.4 % (12,653 ) 10,224 IIO 30yr 4.0 53,077 3,043 0.06 % 5.73 3.75 % 4.40 % 48 304 41.0 % 25.8 % (459 ) 31 Total Structured RMBS 912,916 119,162 2.27 % 13.05 3.49 % 4.07 % 55 270 25.6 % 25.5 % (13,112 ) 10,255 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,700,594 $ 5,253,394 100.00 % 3.03 % 3.58 % 15 327 12.0 % 12.4 % $ 51,252 $ (92,645 ) Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Eurodollar Futures $ (50,000 ) Dec-2021 $ (125 ) $ 125 Swaps (1,355,000 ) Dec-2026 (37,214 ) 37,214 5-Year Treasury Future(3) (269,000 ) Dec-2021 (8,500 ) 8,490 10-Year Treasury Ultra(4) (23,500 ) Dec-2021 (2,415 ) 2,136 Swaptions (244,350 ) May-2022 (7,190 ) 9,047 Yield Curve Spread Floor (150,000 ) Feb-2023 n/a n/a Hedge Total $ (2,091,850 ) $ (55,444 ) $ 57,012 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (4,192 ) $ (35,633 )

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $317.3 million purchased in August 2021, which settle in September 2021. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $123.72 at August 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $332.8 million. (4) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $148.02 at August 31, 2021. The market value of the short position was $34.8 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) ($ in thousands) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio Asset Category Value(1) Portfolio As of August 31, 2021 As of August 31, 2021 Fannie Mae $ 4,202,486 80.0 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 359,155 6.8 % Freddie Mac 1,050,908 20.0 % Whole Pool Assets 4,894,239 93.2 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,253,394 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,253,394 100.0 % (1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $317.3 million purchased in August 2021, which settle in September 2021.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of August 31, 2021 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity ABN AMRO Bank N.V. $ 421,280 9.1 % 0.12 % 60 11/12/2021 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 369,891 7.8 % 0.12 % 60 11/15/2021 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 356,357 7.6 % 0.12 % 36 10/22/2021 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 342,010 7.3 % 0.17 % 18 11/22/2021 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 321,928 6.8 % 0.12 % 44 10/19/2021 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 296,331 6.3 % 0.12 % 64 11/10/2021 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. 271,407 5.8 % 0.12 % 32 10/25/2021 Goldman Sachs & Co. 254,010 5.4 % 0.13 % 59 11/30/2021 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 216,404 4.6 % 0.27 % 36 10/12/2021 ING Financial Markets LLC 203,609 4.3 % 0.12 % 15 10/12/2021 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc. 199,989 4.2 % 0.12 % 51 11/19/2021 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 199,411 4.2 % 0.11 % 71 11/22/2021 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 186,516 4.0 % 0.12 % 42 10/12/2021 Santander Bank, N.A. 157,774 3.3 % 0.13 % 30 10/14/2021 Barclays Capital Inc. 146,858 3.1 % 0.12 % 13 9/13/2021 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 138,151 2.9 % 0.11 % 39 10/22/2021 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 133,749 2.8 % 0.14 % 43 10/14/2021 South Street Securities, LLC 124,623 2.6 % 0.14 % 57 11/23/2021 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 118,737 2.5 % 0.11 % 12 9/13/2021 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 100,586 2.1 % 0.14 % 2 9/2/2021 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 70,247 1.5 % 0.19 % 9 9/9/2021 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 51,238 1.1 % 0.12 % 9 9/9/2021 J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC 32,897 0.7 % 0.12 % 53 10/25/2021 Total Borrowings $ 4,714,003 100.0 % 0.13 % 42 11/30/2021

(1) In August 2021, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $317.3 million, which settle in September 2021 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above.

