checkAd

McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 22:01  |  11   |   |   

The Board of Directors of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.435 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on October 29, 2021 to all shareholders of record on October 15, 2021. The year 2021 marks the 30th consecutive year that McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend to shareholders.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

Mc Grath Rent Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend The Board of Directors of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.435 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
Philip Morris International Announces Closing of Fertin Pharma Acquisition; Advances PMI’s Goal ...
Takeda’s EXKIVITY (mobocertinib) Approved by U.S. FDA as the First Oral Therapy Specifically ...
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Vicarious Surgical Business Combination Approved; Stock to Begin Trading on the New York Stock ...
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. Prices Public Offering of Common Stock
Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) on Behalf of ...
WATERDROP SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
The GEO Group Provides Update on U.S. Marshals Service Contract for Western Region Detention ...
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Organic Garage Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes Offering
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21McGrath RentCorp to Present at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Fall Virtual Small Cap Investor Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten