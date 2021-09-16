checkAd

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Accelerates Capital Return to Stockholders and Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.09.2021, 22:01  |  20   |   |   

MIDLAND, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced that it has accelerated its plans to return 50% of Free Cash Flow to stockholders to the fourth quarter of 2021, and the Board of Directors has approved an up to $2.0 billion share repurchase program to complement this return commitment.

“Diamondback is accelerating its previously announced capital return program due to continued strong operational performance and improved capital efficiency, a supportive macro backdrop and increasing financial strength. Our plan to return 50% of Free Cash Flow quarterly through our base dividend and other return mechanisms will now begin in the fourth quarter of 2021. The remaining Free Cash Flow, as well as asset sale proceeds, will be earmarked for further debt reduction. We expect the previously announced sale of our North Dakota assets to close in the next few weeks, timing dependent on final government approval. The net proceeds from that sale, along with cash on hand, will be used to pay off the remaining $650 million in outstanding callable debt in our capital structure,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.

Mr. Stice continued, “Diamondback’s Board has approved a $2.0 billion share repurchase program to complement the acceleration of our capital return program. While our consistent and growing base dividend remains our primary means of returning capital, we plan to opportunistically repurchase shares of our common stock with the remaining Free Cash Flow allocated to our stockholders when we expect the return on that repurchase to be well in excess of our cost of capital at mid-cycle commodity prices, which is the case today. We will cease repurchasing our common stock and return excess Free Cash Flow to our stockholders in the form of a variable dividend when we expect the return on that repurchase to be less than our cost of capital at mid-cycle commodity prices. As stated previously, we intend to be flexible on returning capital through the method our Board believes presents the best return to our stockholders at that time. While the form of return may be flexible, we remain committed to consistently returning Free Cash Flow to stockholders.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Accelerates Capital Return to Stockholders and Initiates Share Repurchase Program MIDLAND, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) today announced that it has accelerated its plans to return 50% of Free Cash Flow to stockholders to the fourth quarter of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Acacia Pharma Announces Initiation of Pivotal Study of Byfavo in Pediatric Procedural Sedation
Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 ...
Capgemini Press Release // World InsurTech Report 2021: Unprecedented access to capital investment fuels InsurTech and BigTech maturity and customer ...
Successful completion of Lille Prinsen appraisal wells on the Utsira High in the Norwegian North ...
Update: Allarity Therapeutics Receives Approximately SEK 23.3 Million (US $2.7 Million) from Subscription ...
Gold’n Futures Announces Engagement of GoldSpot Discoveries for Its Hercules Gold Project in ...
BTS acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutions
DZS and Freedom Fibre to Bring High-Performance Fiber Access to Over 130,000 New TalkTalk ...
Delta 9 Achieves Milestone in Agreement with Element Cannabis Group
Early redemption of the bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new or existing shares ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Beyond Air to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...