Inventiva announces major recruitments to accelerate the development of lanifibranor in NASH

  • Seven recruitments with solid track records and complementary profiles to reinforce Inventiva’s clinical expertise, medical team and corporate functions
  • New recruitments further expand the Company’s footprint in the United States while consolidating its presence in France

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), September 16, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced a series of recruitments with a view to accelerate the development of its lead drug candidate lanifibranor for the treatment of NASH.

The complementary profiles of the new arrivals will allow Inventiva to strengthen its expertise in clinical operations and drug development while reinforcing its core corporate functions.

Following the opening of Inventiva’s subsidiary in the United States in January 2021, these recruitments will further expand the Company’s footprint in this key geography and consolidate its presence in France.

Recruitments – Clinical operations and medical team

With over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical and clinical development, Alice Roudot-Ketelers, PharmD, joins Inventiva as Vice President Clinical Operations and Pharmaceutical Development and member of its Executive Committee. Based in France, she will lead and oversee the Company’s global clinical and pharmaceutical development activities, particularly focusing on the development of lanifibranor and the recently launched pivotal NATiV3 Phase III clinical trial in NASH. Prior to joining Inventiva, Alice was in charge of all drug development programs and oversaw cross-functional teams in Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC), non-clinical and clinical development up to Phase III at one of the major biotech companies in the NASH field.

Jean-Paul Dutertre, MD, joins the Company as Head of Pharmacovigilance in France, leading Inventiva’s pharmacovigilance activities with a focus on lanifibranor. Leveraging 30 years of experience in pharmacovigilance, Jean Paul worked for large pharmaceutical groups, including Eli Lilly and Company and GlaxoSmithKline, as well as biotech companies following his first position as Phase I physician at Fournier. In his different roles, Jean-Paul has led the establishment and maintenance of pharmacovigilance systems and processes. In this context, he frequently interacted with the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and was in charge, amongst others, of drafting the safety components for the applications of various drug candidates.

