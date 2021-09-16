checkAd

aTyr Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the virtual Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit, which is being held from September 20 – 23, 2021.

The presentation will take place on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 3:45 p.m. ET.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conference.

Following the event, a replay of the live presentations will be available on the Investor’s section of the company’s website at www.atyrpharma.com.

About aTyr

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the Neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.atyrpharma.com.

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
adunston@atyrpharma.com




