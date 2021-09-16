Gritstone Announces Private Placement Financing of $55.0 Million

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gritstone bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next generation cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies and vaccines, today announced a $55.0 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing from the sale of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price per share of $11.00. Gross proceeds from the PIPE financings total $55.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The PIPE is being led by Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund, with additional participation from Redmile Group and Gilead Sciences.

“As long-term backers of Gritstone, we continue to be impressed by the company’s progress and emergence as a leader in development of next generation immunotherapies and vaccines for cancer and infectious diseases,” said Jamie Brush, M.D., General Partner and Portfolio Manager of the Frazier Life Sciences Public Fund. “We believe Gritstone’s EDGE platform and integrated vaccine manufacturing capabilities uniquely position the company to rapidly expand into infectious disease vaccine development with a potentially refrigerator stable self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform. This financing will help ensure Gritstone has the resources to move quickly in this exciting new area, and we are excited to support the company in its next phase of growth.”

The closing of the PIPE financing is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close by September 17, 2021. Cowen served as the sole placement agent for the PIPE financing.

The securities sold in this private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the U.S. except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. Gritstone bio has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission registering the resale of the shares of common stock issued in this private placement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.