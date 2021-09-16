Calian Awarded Military Training Contract with the NATO Security Force Assistance Centre of Excellence

Contract represents expansion of work with NATOOTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), provider of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, announces a …

As part of the contract, Calian will support training on site, bringing military expertise and a deep understanding of management and leadership principles to the NATO SFA COE. The COE is committed to knowledge-sharing among the Alliance, NATO nations and NATO partners in the field of SFA, building the skills of its personnel. It aims to improve the effectiveness of the Alliance in promoting stability and reconstruction efforts for conflict and post-conflict scenarios.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), provider of trusted solutions across Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and IT & Cyber Solutions segments, announces a contract win with the NATO Security Force Assistance Centre of Excellence (NATO SFA COE), a multinational entity with Italy, Albania and Slovenia as sponsoring Nations.

Kent Davis, Director, Training as a Service, Calian noted: "For these exercises, we work closely with our NATO customers to understand their training objectives and tailor our solutions to meet their mission-critical requirements."

Calian trainers are experts in strategic planning, developing training exercises, Security Sector Reform and Security Force Assistance. This unique skill set is developed through interpersonal coaching and mentoring as well as the use of subject matter experts, role players and interpreters to enhance the realism of international training scenarios.

"We look forward to delivering complex training solutions to the NATO SFA COE and helping to improve the competency and effectiveness of SFA operators working in current and future critical defence missions," Chesney Clark, Managing Director, Cadence, a Calian company.

While this is not a material announcement, it exemplifies one of our key strategic pillars - customer retention. Calian is currently delivering much of the strategic and operational training to NATO Command Structure and NATO Force Structure commands.

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions.