Xponential Fitness Unveils New, Tech-Driven Production Studio to Elevate Streaming Platform GO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
GO, the fitness streaming platform from Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, announced today the debut of its upgraded production studio, XSTUDIO, further staking a claim in the world of digital fitness that has exploded in popularity since the pandemic began. Among Xponential’s brands are Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, AKT, Rumble, and STRIDE, all of which have a unique GO platform accessible through each brand’s individual apps. The cornerstone of the refreshed production studio is a 70-by-14-foot LED wall that creates an augmented reality experience for GO users at home. The new technology enables the GO team to deliver immersive, studio-like experiences across nine brands, transforming the production stage from one fitness studio to the next 4 to 5 times per day in 25 minutes, on average.

“Xponential brands are coveted for their distinct sensory in-studio experiences and we’re endeavoring to reflect that in the home or on the go,” said Garrett Marshall, President of Fitness Streaming for Xponential Fitness. “This new technology - and the production capabilities it affords - allows us to deliver a digital experience representative of being in a studio to those without convenient access.”

With many consumers integrating an at-home component into their fitness routines since the pandemic began, Xponential GO has been ramping up its presence and content to allow for Xponential brand studio members to complement their in-person workouts. Since officially launching GO in March 2020, Xponential has brought on more than 25 XPROs, or instructors, to lead its live and on-demand classes. The XPRO team comes from a variety of health and wellness backgrounds to give subscribers world-class knowledge, instruction, and motivation. The team has recorded thousands of pieces of content, with GO’s library totaling more than 2500 online workout classes to date.

“We’re very excited to unveil our new GO production studio as we enter into the next phase of Xponential’s evolution as a public company,” said Anthony Geisler, CEO of Xponential Fitness. “Our mission at Xponential is to make boutique fitness and wellness accessible to everyone, whether in-studio, at home, or on the go, and this investment in our digital platform and production studio will allow consumers to experience all nine of our brands in the same elevated way no matter where they are.”

