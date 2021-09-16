checkAd

SeaSpine to Host Analyst & Investor Event on September 30, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it will host an Analyst & Investor Event in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, September 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

The meeting will include remarks from members of the SeaSpine leadership team on the Company’s differentiated technologies and growth strategy.

A live webcast, including slide presentation, will be available on the SeaSpine website at www.investor.seaspine.com. An archived replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the meeting.

About SeaSpine
SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine has a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implants solutions, as well as a market leading surgical navigation system, to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to perform fusion procedures on the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. SeaSpine’s orthobiologics products consist of a broad range of advanced and traditional bone graft substitutes that are designed to improve bone fusion rates following a wide range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. SeaSpine’s spinal implants portfolio consists of an extensive line of products to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures. Expertise in orthobiologic sciences, as well as spinal implants, software and advanced optics product development, allows SeaSpine to offer its surgeon customers a differentiated portfolio and a complete solution to meet their fusion requirements. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide through a committed network of increasingly exclusive distribution partners.

Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
(415) 937-5402
ir@seaspine.com 





